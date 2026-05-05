One Antioch man dead, another arrested following Tuesday morning shooting

Antioch Police cordoned off Percheron Way during their investigation of the scene of the homicide Tuesday morning, May 5, 2026. Photos courtesy of ContraCosta.news

By Lt. William Whitaker # 6155, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

Antioch police responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Percheron Way on May 5, 2026, at 9:14 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located an adult man who was unconscious, not breathing, and suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived, but the victim, 44-year-old male Antioch resident, died at the scene.

The suspect, a 38-year-old male Antioch resident, was located nearby and taken into custody after breaking into an unrelated residence. The weapon used in the incident was recovered. There is no ongoing threat to the community.

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau is actively investigating this case. No additional details are being released at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact Detective Becerra at (925) 779-6937 or abecerra@antiochca.gov, or the Investigations Bureau at (925) 779-6926.



Percheron Way shooting death – 050526 CC.news

