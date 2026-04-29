Sandra White announces candidacy for Antioch City Council in District 4

Source: Sandra White for Antioch City Council District 4 2026

Will focus on economic growth, public safety, community investment & partnerships, fiscal accountability

Hoping third times’ a charm

By Sandra White for City Council campaign

Sandra White, human resources executive, current president of the Antioch Rotary Club and former Antioch Police Crime Prevention Commission Chair, announced her candidacy for Antioch City Council, District 4 during a campaign kick-off on April 18.

As a resident of Antioch, White has seen firsthand the challenges facing local families, small businesses, and public safety resources, and is committed to delivering practical, results-driven solutions.

She also currently serves as a Standby City Council Member for Mayor Ron Bernal. Her volunteer endeavors included serving on the Antioch Unified School District Advisory Board and previously the Contra Costa County Community Corrections Partnership Community Advisory Board, which focused on re-entry programs for formerly incarcerated individuals.

This will be her third attempt at replacing incumbent Monica Wilson, now serving in her fourth term on the council since first being elected in 2012, but who has yet to announce for re-election in November. White ran in both 2020 for the two-year term and 2022 for the current four-year term.

White brings extensive experience in business operations, workforce development and organizational leadership, with a campaign focused on economic growth, public safety and strengthening community investment and partnerships, and fiscal accountability.

“Antioch is at a critical turning point,” said White. “We have an opportunity to build a safer, stronger and more economically vibrant city. I’m running to bring accountable leadership, common-sense solutions and a stronger, safer future for our community.”

White works as Vice President of Human Resources for a multi-state organization, Center for Social Dynamics, providing autism services to children, where she has led initiatives focused on workforce growth, operational efficiency, and building high-performing teams. According to her bio on the organization’s website, “She loves volunteering in her community and racking up airline mileages. Sandra earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from California State University, East Bay, and a Master of Associate degree in Counseling Psychology from John F. Kennedy University.”

Her professional experience is complemented by a strong record of community involvement in Antioch, including efforts supporting public safety, education, and youth development.

White’s Campaign Priorities Include:

• Economic Development: Attract businesses, support small businesses, empower entrepreneurs, and create sustainable local jobs. Strengthen City leadership by hiring department heads and staff with proven economic development experience and measurable results.

• Public Safety: Support full police staffing, reduce response times, and maintain safe neighborhoods and thriving business districts.

• Community Investment & Partnerships: Expand youth programs, strengthen community services, and improve overall quality of life for Antioch residents.

• Fiscal Accountability: Ensure responsible budgeting, transparency and long-term financial stability while protecting taxpayer dollars.

“We cannot spend more than we bring in,” White added. “Antioch needs disciplined financial leadership, transparency and a high-performing team focused on delivering long-term economic success.”

White’s campaign will focus on engaging residents, listening to community concerns, and building practical solutions that reflect the needs of District 4 and the broader Antioch community.

“This campaign is about bringing people together, listening to our community, and making sure every voice in Antioch is heard.”

Residents interested in learning more, volunteering, or supporting the campaign are encouraged to contact Sandra White at sandra.white4antioch@gmail.com or by calling (510) 303-5880, and follow-on social media at Facebook: Sandra White for Antioch, on Instagram: @sandrawhiteforantioch and TikTok: sandrawhiteforantioch.

Her website will be live, soon.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Sandra White campaign photo & slogan

