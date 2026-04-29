Apply to serve on Antioch Sales Tax Citizens’ Oversight Committee

Application deadline for 5 vacancies: Friday, May 1st

By City of Antioch

The City of Antioch encourages residents to become involved in their local community. One way to do so is to serve on one of the various Boards, Commissions, and Committees. Any interested resident is invited to apply for the following vacancies by Extended Deadline Date: 5:00 p.m., Friday, May 1, 2026.

SALES TAX CITIZENS’ OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE

Three (3) Full-Term Vacancies, expiring March 2030

Two (2) Part-Term Vacancies, expiring March 2028

The Sales Tax Citizens’ Oversight Committee shall review the expenditures and report publicly how the funds from the City’s Measure W one-cent sales tax are being used to address the City Council’s stated priorities of maintaining Antioch’s fiscal stability, police patrols, 911 emergency response, youth violence prevention programs; ensuring water quality/safety; repairing streets; cleaning up parks/illegal dumping; restoring youth afterschool/summer programs; and other essential services. Each year, an independent auditor shall complete a public audit report of the revenue raised and its expenditure. The Committee’s review shall be completed in conjunction with the City’s budget process. The Committee’s report on its review, whether oral or written, shall be considered by the City Council at a public meeting before April 1 of each year. Any written report shall be a matter of public record.

The Council’s intent of Measure W is to split the revenue on the following basis: 80% for the maintenance of public safety, 10% for youth services, and the remaining 10% for supporting quality of life and fiscal stability and accountability. The sales tax passed by Antioch voters in November 2018 lasts for 20 years. (See related Herald articles here, here and here)

The official ballot measure language reads: “Antioch’s Quality of Life Measure. To maintain Antioch’s fiscal stability, police patrols, 911 emergency response, youth violence prevention programs; ensuring water quality/safety; repairing streets; cleaning up parks/illegal dumping; restoring youth afterschool/summer programs; other essential services; shall the measure be adopted approving an ordinance to renew the sales tax at the one-cent rate, raising approximately $14,000,000 annually, expiring in twenty years, with mandatory annual independent financial audits, and independent citizens oversight?”

Committee Seats: Seven (7) Members, 4-year terms.

Meetings: The Committee shall meet at least twice a year.

Staff Liaison: Dawn Merchant, City of Antioch Finance Director

Requirements:

Must be a resident of the City of Antioch.

At least one member of the Committee shall have a financial, accounting or auditing background.

Commissioners are required to submit the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) Form 700 (Statement of Economic Interests) upon assuming office, and every year thereafter.

Commissioners are required to complete a 2-hour online AB1234 Ethics course within one year of their appointment.

Newly appointed and reappointed Members are required to take an Oath of Office administered by the City Clerk.

To be considered for the vacancy position(s), please complete an application and submit it to the City Clerk’s Office by the deadline date listed above. Applications are located on the City’s Website: www.antiochca.gov and may be picked up in person at Antioch City Hall, 200 H Street, Antioch, CA.

Please email your completed application to: cityclerk@antiochca.gov. You can also drop off your application (Attn: City Clerk) in the water billing drop-off box located in the parking lot just outside of Antioch City Hall.

To learn more visit Sales Tax Citizens’ Oversight Committee | Antioch, CA.

Your interest and desire to serve our community can make a difference.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Antioch Committee Appointments

