Vehicle vs pedestrian collision claims life of 84-year-old Antioch woman

By Antioch Police Department

On Friday, April 17, 2026, at approximately 8:00 AM, Antioch Police Officers responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision at the intersection of Country Hills Drive and Wolverine Way.

Upon arrival, officers located an 84-year-old female pedestrian from Antioch who had sustained major injuries. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation. The Antioch Police Department Traffic Unit has assumed responsibility for the case.

If you witnessed the collision or have any information that may assist investigators, please contact Officer Josh Egan at (925) 204-1587 or jegan@antiochca.gov.



APD PR 2026 Fatal Vehicle vs Pedestrian

