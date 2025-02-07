Antioch Council Members appoint Standbys in case of “catastrophic emergency”

Include former mayor, council members, former and current commissioners

Freitas’ nominees will be on next Tuesday’s agenda

By Allen D. Payton

During their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, the Antioch City Council Members nominated and voted to appoint their respective Standby City Council Members who are only activated for the continuity of government in the event of a catastrophic emergency and the sitting member is unable to perform their duties. As such, the appointments are largely ceremonial. The mayor and each of the four council members could nominate three Standbys who are not activated in the event of a “regular” vacancy in a council seat.

According to the city staff report for agenda Item 9, Pursuant to State Law (California Government Code Sections 8635-8644 entitled, “Preservation of Local Government), Article 6 of Title 2 of the Antioch Municipal Code provides for the appointment of Standby City Council Members “in the event of a declaration of emergency and a Council Member is unavailable due to being killed, missing or having an incapacitating injury.” The provision for Standby Council Members allows for the continuity of government in the event of a catastrophic emergency.

Each council member shall nominate three standby members and shall indicate the order of priority of each standby member. Consideration shall be given to places of residence and work, so that the greatest probability of survivorship or availability shall exist. While not required, priority shall be given to city residents who are at least 18 years of age and are registered voters. The City Council shall then appoint the nominees as Standby Council Members.

Standby Council Members may become activated during a state of war emergency, a state of emergency or a declared local emergency. No standby member shall become a member of the City Council unless there is a declared emergency described above. The mere vacancy of the regular Council member’s office absent a declared emergency shall not activate the standby member.

The first priority standby member shall serve during the emergency if his or her regular member is unavailable, meaning that the regular member is killed, missing, or so seriously injured as to be unable to attend meetings and otherwise perform duties. Any question as to whether a particular member is unavailable shall be settled by the remaining available members of the Council, including standby officers who are serving. If the first priority standby member is unavailable, the second priority shall serve, and so forth. Standby members shall serve at the pleasure of the governing body appointing them and may be removed and replaced at any time with or without cause.

Mayor Ron Bernal nominated the following Antioch residents: 1) Robin K. Agopian; 2) Former Antioch Mayor Pro Tem and Councilman Manuel Louis Soliz, Jr.; and 3) Former Antioch Police Crime Prevention Commission Chair Sandra Gail White.

Mayor Pro Tem and District 2 Councilman Louie Rocha nominated: 1) Former District 2 Councilman Mike Barbanica; 2) Former Councilman Tony G. Tiscareno; and 3) Antioch School Board Area 5 Trustee and former Mayor Mary Helen Rocha.

District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker nominated: 1) Antioch Police Oversight Commissioner Leslie May; 2) Raymond Rodriguez; and 3) Antoine Watt.

District 4 Councilwoman Monica Wilson nominated: 1) Former Police Oversight Commissioner Harry Thurston; 2) Police Oversight Commission Vice Chair Devin Williams; and 3) Police Oversight Commission Chair Porshe Taylor.

District 3 Councilman Don Freitas had not yet nominated his Standby Council Members as of the Jan. 28th meeting. However, his nominees are: 1) his wife, former Antioch Councilwoman Cathryn Radin Freitas; 2) Thomas A. Hartrick, IV; and 3) Antioch Sports Legends Co-Founder Thomas W.J. Menasco. The council will vote on their appointments under Item 2.O. on the Consent Calendar during next Tuesday’s meeting, Feb. 11.



