Torres-Walker offers another diatribe from the dais during Antioch Council meeting

Says, “We are entering…some unprecedented cruel times” participates in class warfare, complains about “the ruling class” of which she’s a part, but wants everyone to “unify, lock arms, and work together” before blasting council colleague at commission meeting the following Monday.

By Allen D. Payton

During the City Council Committee Reports and Communications portion toward the beginning of the meeting on Feb. 28, 2025, Antioch District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker offered another of her diatribes from the dais, this time lecturing the public with more accusations based in class warfare on the supposed evils of “the ruling class”, of which, ironically, she’s a part. (See 2:59:20 mark of meeting video)

The councilwoman also posted the video of her speech and wrote most of her spoken comments on her official Facebook page on Wednesday, Feb. 5th saying, they “and those who aspire to join them don’t care about everyday people.” Torres-Walker complains about “the filthy rich, colonialism, and capitalistic state and people of color adjacent to this state with too much time on their hands who rise to positions of power most often to close doors and seal them behind them.”

The councilwoman does, however, offer one solution and ends with it in a confusing180-degree turn from her comments demonizing the wealthy and powerful in our society. She said, “We in Antioch have an opportunity to unify, lock arms, and work together despite our differences.”

Following is the written statement from the councilwoman’s latest lecture:

“We are entering into some unprecedented cruel times, and if you don’t stand for something, you will fall for anything.

“Most often, the problem with the government is that it’s full of people who could do something about poverty, homelessness, community, and state-sanctioned violence, but they won’t.

“Why?

“Because the ruling class and those who aspire to join them don’t care about everyday people, you will hear these kinds of people proclaim that Government efficiency is their priority which translates to profit over people under the guise of balancing the budget while systematically dismantling critical resources that serve our most vulnerable communities.

“It is most often the filthy rich, colonialism, and capitalistic state and people of color adjacent to this state with too much time on their hands who rise to positions of power most often to close doors and seal them behind them. This is not a right-left thing. It’s a forgotten thing; poor people and working-class people have been forgotten.

“Octavia Buttler wrote an essay for Essence magazine in 2000. Which states that, ‘There is no single answer that will solve all of our future problems. There is no magic bullet. Instead, there are thousands of answers at least, and you can be one of them if you choose to be.’

“There is no, one major thing to fix everything, or leader that is going to solve all our problems, and no solution to cure everything because it doesn’t exist. She says that, “we need to look to, all the small answers that accumulate to the fix, to the healing, and to the liberation we all want to see.”

“Community is the answer to the problem and only together will we build a healthy community for us all.

“I understand the value of peace, and I’m also prepared to show up for conflict. When I ran for this council, I agreed to face conflict head-on, no matter how small. Because showing up for conflict is how we create peace and overcome fear.

“As we all watch in real time the fall of our democracy, the potential of a very real oligarchy leading this country with policy mandates that are meant to harm the working class, the poor, and our undocumented “and documented neighbors.

“We in Antioch have an opportunity to unify, lock arms, and work together despite our differences of opinion or politics.”

Yet, as previously reported, during the Police Oversight Commission meeting on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, that both Torres-Walker and District 3 Councilman Don Freitas attended, she berated her colleague. That was done during public comments on the emergency item about the racist comments made by then-Commissioner Leslie May at the council meeting on Jan. 28, 2025, for which Freitas had asked May to publicly apologize and then, for her resignation. But she did neither.

He then requested an item be placed on the agenda for the Feb. 11th council meeting for a vote to remove her from the commission. But May resigned on Monday, Feb. 10th.

The councilwoman was also upset about Freitas’ call for the resignation of the former city attorney, who later did. (See related articles here and here)



