Acting Antioch Police captain promoted to captain

New Antioch Police Captain Desmond Bittner (center), as an Explorer (Cadet) in 2000 (left) and in his early years as an Officer (right). Photos: Antioch PD

Inspired by his late uncle, a Pittsburg cop, to pursue a law enforcement career, Antioch native Desmond Bittner worked “his way up through the ranks” from cadet

During a ceremony at the Antioch Police Facility on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, Interim Chief Joe Vigil administered the oath of office to the department’s new Captain Desmond Bittner.

The chief said and later posted on the APD Facebook page, “Today we are excited to announce the promotion of Captain Desmond Bittner.

Bittner participating in a NorCal Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run. Photo: APD

A true Antioch native, Captain Desmond Bittner has dedicated his entire law enforcement career to the Antioch Police Department—starting as a police Cadet (then called the Explorer program) and working his way up through the ranks to Captain!

Over the years, Captain Bittner has:

Served in Investigations

Been a Recruit Training Officer at the academy

Led the SWAT team as Commander

Overseen Field Services & Operations

(But you won’t catch him in Traffic or Canine—he doesn’t like writing tickets and is allergic to dogs!)

With a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration, plus advanced leadership training, Captain Bittner is a well-respected leader in the department.

Outside of work, he:

Coaches his son’s baseball team

Practices Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Once competed professionally in CrossFit!

New Antioch Police Captain Desmond Bittner offers his appreciation and thoughts during his oath of office ceremony on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. Photo: APD

During the ceremony, Chief Vigil shared about the new captain:

“Captain Desmond Bittner was born and raised in the City of Antioch. He began his law enforcement career with the Antioch Police Department as a police cadet. While working as a Community Service Officer, he was hired as a police officer. Throughout his time in the Antioch Police Department, Captain Bittner has been promoted through the ranks and has served as a Corporal, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and most recently acted as Captain.

“Throughout his career Captain Bittner has worked in investigations, been a recruit training officer at the police academy, and has served as the departments Special Weapons and Tactics commander. He has overseen field services and operations and has never worked in traffic or canine because he does not like writing tickets and is allergic to dogs.

“Captain Bitter has also completed Management School and participated in California’s Police Officers Standards and Training Leadership and Wellness Symposium.

“He has been married to his wife Kristel for the last twenty-one years and they have a fourteen-year-old son named Patton. In his spare time Captain Bittner enjoys managing his son’s baseball team and practicing Brazilian jiu-jitsu. In his younger years, Captain Bittner competed professionally in the world of sports and fitness, which we know to be CrossFit.

“Fun Fact: Captain Bittner met his wife Kristel when they were just eight years old!

Join us in celebrating Captain Bittner’s leadership and dedication to our community!”

New Antioch Police Officers Canaan Lutu and Charise Holloway, and new Captain Desmond Bittner are given their oaths of office by Interim Chief Joe Vigil on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, as friends and family look on. Photo: Antioch PD

As previously reported, Vigil administered the oath of office to Bittner, along with two new officers, Canaan Lutu and Charise Holloway. The chief later led them, new Dispatcher Paige Garner and part-time Records Technician Sirinity Burkett in reciting the International Association of Chiefs of Police Oath of Honor.

Bittner then shared some thoughts and thanks for the promotion.

Offers Thanks, Says He Was Inspired by Late Uncle – a Former Pittsburg Cop

When reached for comment about his promotion Bittner said, “First and foremost, as a Christian, I always thank God first in looking over my family and the department and guiding me in my career.”

He then shared what he said at the ceremony.

“I thanked Chief Vigil for the promotion,” the new captain stated. “I invited the retired APD officers I worked with through my career and thanked them and made sure they know they’d never be forgotten. I also invited some officers from the Pittsburg PD and thanked them for all they do for the City of Antioch and our department.”

“I’ve always had a special place in my heart for Pittsburg PD,” Bittner continued. “My uncle Norm Bittner worked for Pittsburg PD in the 1980’s. He was instrumental in me becoming interested in law enforcement. He passed away some years ago. It’s always been a big part of my life.”

“I also gave thanks to all the staff I’ve worked with through the years who worked under me and always made me look good as a lieutenant,” he added.

The new captain is one of two currently on the Antioch Police force including Captain Matt Koch. Bittner currently oversees Support Services which include investigations, Internal Affairs, training, recruiting and dispatch. Koch oversees Field Services, which includes patrol, SWAT, the Crisis Negotiation Team, the UAS-Unmanned Aerial System (drone) Team, traffic and volunteers.

“There will be a third one, soon,” Bittner stated. “They’re creating a new division in for the agreement with DOJ, which should be operational sometime in July.” That captain will take on some of Bittner’s responsibilities “to spread out the work,” he added.

