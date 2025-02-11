Antioch Police add two officers, records tech, dispatcher to the force

New Antioch Police Officers Canaan Lutu and Charise Holloway, and new Captain Desmond Bittner are given their oaths of office by Interim Chief Joe Vigil on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, as frieds and family look on. Photos: APD

Brings total to 83 sworn

Welcome to the APD Family!

By Antioch Police Department

We’re thrilled to introduce four amazing new team members joining the Antioch Police Department! Two new police officers, a records technician and new dispatcher were celebrated during an oath of office ceremony on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. In addition, Acting Captain Desmond Bittner was promoted to Captain. (Read more about him later).

New APD Officer Canaan Lutu.

Canaan Lutu– Police Officer

Canaan was born in Oregon but raised in Long Beach. He moved to the Bay Area in 6th grade and attended Freedom High School in Oakley and then Independence High School in Brentwood. Canaan worked in the restaurant industry from age 16-20 and then worked at a car dealership. He is now ready to start his law enforcement journey and excited to go to the academy and begin working with APD.

Fun Fact: Canaan is a great mechanic!

New APD Officer Charise Holloway.

Charise Holloway – Police Officer

Charise was born in Fremont and raised in Tracy. She played basketball at Saint Mary’s High School and received a full ride Division 1 scholarship to the University of Arizona where she received her undergrad degree in Criminal Justice. Shortly after graduation, she received another full ride Division 1 basketball scholarship to further pursue her career and education at Santa Clara University. Charise earned a Master’s degree in Psychology & Educational Leadership. She’s had an aspiration to join law enforcement, be a part of the Antioch Police Department Family and is excited to bring her skills to APD!

Fun Fact: Charise is fluent in American Sign Language!

New part-time APD Records Technician Sirinity Burkett.

Sirinity Burkett – Records Technician (P/T)

Sirinity was born and raised in Antioch. She was busy raising her three children before deciding to go back to work. She has always wanted to work in law enforcement and is excited to be here. She loves baseball, soccer, football, and loves to bake.

Fun Fact: She once won a car on The Price is Right!

New APD Dispatcher Paige Garner.

Paige Garner – Dispatcher

Originally from Southern California, Paige moved to Northern California sometime after high school. She was a manager at Shell gas station in Oakley for 11.5 years before deciding to grow more professionally in her career with APD and being hired as a Dispatcher. She is looking forward to this great new journey and ready for this exciting new chapter!

Fun Fact: Paige loves taking trips and cooking!

Please join us in welcoming Canaan, Charise, Sirinity, and Paige to the team!

Vigil also administered the International Association of Chiefs of Police Oath of Honor to all five, keeping with a new tradition began by former Interim Chief Brian Addington.

With the two additional officers, that brings the total sworn on the force to 83 according to Lt. Michael Mellone. “We are getting a lateral officer on Feb. 24th. So, that will bring the total to 84,” he added.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



