Without apology embattled Antioch Police Oversight commissioner resigns

District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker and then-Commissioner Leslie Mays – holding a copy of the ordinance creating the commission – speak at the APOC meeting on Feb. 3, 2025. District 3 Councilman Don Freitas speaks at the council meeting on Jan. 28, 2025. Video screenshots.

Under threat of being removed for racist comments during council meeting, Leslie May steps down

Fellow commissioners take her to task, two defend her

Torres-Walker defends her, takes swipes at Freitas who requested item placed on Tuesday’s agenda

“The City of Antioch will not tolerate racist behavior or language from any city employee or representative of our city.” – City Manager Scott’s official statement

“We really need to heal and focus on the important issues and not be distracted by this nonsense.” – Councilman Don Freitas

By Allen D. Payton

Under threat of being removed by the Antioch City Council during their meeting tomorrow night, Feb. 11, 2025, for racist comments made at a previous council meeting, Antioch Police Oversight Commission (APOC) member Leslie May resigned from her position effective immediately according to an announcement issued by City Manager Bessie M. Scott. During the APOC meeting on Feb. 3, 2025, at which her comments were discussed, May did not apologize for them, three commissioners took her to task while two defended her saying they “were taken out of context”. In addition, District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker also defended May’s comments that included using “the N-word” twice, and took a swipe at District 3 Councilman Don Freitas for his successful efforts to remove the former city attorney and requesting May resign from the commission during the Jan. 28, 2025, council meeting. He later asked for tomorrow’s agenda item for the council to vote to remove her, which is now no longer necessary.

The statement, issued Monday afternoon, Feb. 10, 2025, reads: “Antioch Police Oversight Commission member Leslie May has submitted her resignation from her role as the commissioner of the committee, effective immediately. May’s announcement to step down follows several contentious interactions with city leaders, including during a special council meeting on January 17th. During the special council meeting, May used several racist epithets to describe the Antioch City Manager and former City Attorney.

“District 3 Councilman Donald Freitas had called for the council to consider her removal as commissioner during its next regular meeting on February 11. The City of Antioch will not tolerate racist behavior or language from any city employee or representative of our city. We are committed to creating a culture of inclusivity, professionalism, respect, and accountability.”

As previously reported, during public comments at the Jan. 17, 2025, council meeting, May, who is Black, referred to City Manager Scott, who is also Black, as the “house ni**er” and then-City Attorney Thomas L. Smith, who is also Black, as the “field ni**er”.

Commission Chairperson, Fellow Members Take May to Task, Two Defend Her Claiming Her Comments “Were Taken Out of Context”

During the commission’s raucous meeting on Feb. 3, 2025, which both Torres-Walker and Freitas attended, Commission Chairperson Porshe Taylor asked to add an emergency item to the agenda to discuss May’s comments. (See 22:00 mark of meeting video)

“The item is regarding racial slurs that were spoken by a commissioner on Jan. 17th,” she said without mentioning May or what they were. The motion was approved unanimously, including May, by the five current commissioners. There are two vacancies for the council to fill.

Taylor then read from prepared remarks calling May’s comments, “a deeply concerning matter that not only impacts our commission but the trust of several community members that we serve. It is with great disappointment that I learned about words that were said. The behavior is not what I expected. On behalf of this full commission, I apologize to the community. Our role as commissioners is to serve with integrity and impartiality, and unwavering commitment to justice.”

“The ordinance that governs this commission is clear,” the chairperson continued. “We are here to ensure accountability, transparency and fairness in matters of policing. A responsibility that requires each of us to hold the highest ethical standards and to conduct ourselves without bias or prejudice. Any deviation from this standard not only discredits the hard work that we put in as commissioners but also threatens the progress that we are striving to achieve.”

“As chair, I recognize the importance of addressing situations like this with both urgency and accountability,” Taylor stated. “Moving forward, I will be implementing an agreement of etiquette for all members of this commission to ensure our conduct aligns with the mission and values outlined in our ordinance. The commission’s work is far too important for it to be overshadowed by simple bad decisions, and I will not allow it to deter us from the mission at hand.”

“Additionally, I do want to provide my fellow commissioner an opportunity to speak because you deserve that,” she said while looking at Mays who sits to the chairperson’s left. “We had a council member who, and we are all sitting up here at will of the council, and we had a council member who publicly recommended for you to resign. That is your choice. I cannot hold you to that. Right?” to which Mays nodded. “But I do want you to take your own stance because as chair I have to take a stance as well.”

Commissioner Alicia Lacey-Oha said, “I am in agreement with Chair lady Commissioner Porshe Taylor. I don’t really curse…but when I watched the special council meeting let me tell you, words started coming out of my mouth. What happened on that night is unacceptable…There’s a level of respect that we have to show when we come into these meetings. That was the wrong platform to use to start…using examples. Our former mayor said, we as commissioners have to remain neutral. Regardless of how we feel on the inside about our police department, about our city council, we have to stay neutral and I’m standing by that, today.”

“We as commissioners, we are held to a higher standard,” she continued. “I do know this has had an impact on residents in the city of Antioch. And I’m not talking about…what I hear but what I see. I’m tired of it. When I come to these city council meetings, I’m tired of the same old rhetoric. It’s time for us to come together. We have to come together. We have to stop this division.”

“And I believe in freedom of speech,” Lacey-Oha stated. “But there is a time and a place to use the rhetoric that was used on January 17th. That was not the platform, the appropriate platform. And I stand by that and I’m gonna always stand by that.”

Taylor spoke again saying while looking at May who sat to her left on the dais, “I will also say that I did watch the video and I do believe that what you said was misconstrued, right? Because I know. However, it was misconstrued. It shouldn’t have been said.”

Vice Chairperson Devin Taylor spoke next attempting to walk a fine line, first, defending May’s comments and apologizing to the public for not understanding what she meant by them, and then gently chastising his colleague and spoke of the need for commissioner to have “decorum” and “standards”.

He said, “Being in a position of leadership in the community has always been tough. I don’t believe that certain things…what do they say? Words have power. And again, I do understand as Commissioner May that evening, because I was in the room that evening. What she meant, I know that it was not taken into context that it was meant. And I…as Chair Taylor, I apologize on behalf of the commission that it was taken out of that context for the community that does not understand. But I will not apologize for people who need to educate themselves on history. And that is not our job to do that.”

“Our job is to sit up here and lead,” he continued. “Our job is to collaborate with our police department and our city council on shaping, reshaping policies that better enhance our community. It may seem like there are those who have agendas, who have been asked to act on those agendas. May it be the blogs or the public at large that they communicate with. But our duty here is to not partake in that. Our duty is to live in the scope of our ordinance and work in the scope of our ordinance.”

“I hate that this has to be…a huge debate,” Williams stated. “But I just wanted to take some time to remind us why we are here and that is to discuss our roles and…why we’re here and wear these titles. It’s to perform in a setting with conduct and decorum.”

“I also have to say that it being Black History Month it is a little ironic that we are arguing with each other,” he said referring to some of the members of the audience who yelled out at the commissioners, especially Lacey-Oha when she was speaking, at which Taylor pounded her gavel to restore order to the meeting. “And I understand that I get a little upset, too. But we have to remain calm, and we can’t let them see us fight. So, with that said, I trust that this commission can come up with a standard of how we present ourselves and I know that we can do that. And it’s good and healthy that we are having this conversation tonight.”

“I believe that Commissioner May has heard all that she needs to hear. I believe that her decision on what she does next is up to her and we will support you in any way we see fit,” Williams said as he concluded his thoughts. “And I will go by leadership. As Chair Taylor’s co-chair, here I want to make sure that we move forward on our work, and we work within the scope of our ordinance. I think that’s all I need to say.”

The final commissioner to speak was Treva Hadden who also defended May’s comments. She said, “I was not at the meeting, nor did I watch the meeting. But I work with each and everyone up here. And I’ve never…actually, we worked together at Santa Rita,” Hadden said while looking at May who sat to her right. “I’ve been knowing her a long time, and I’ve never, there’s never been a disciplinary action against her for anything of the sort.”

“I’m not sure what the people against her…are thinking should happen,” the commissioner continued. “However, we’re here because we have a police department that has gone rogue and done whatever they want to do. And they’ve been out there doing what they want to do as long as they want to do it. And all of them have not had any consequences for what they’re doing.”

“So, I am not sure what people are expecting to happen to Commissioner May regarding her speech, her freedom of speech,” Hadden reiterated. “But I’m on board with etiquette, training. I know that as an ethics investigator, for something of this sort, what we normally say is, ‘provide training for everyone to reinforce what we are supposed to be doing, how we’re supposed to be conducting ourselves in the public and otherwise.’”

“So, I have nothing to say in terms of any kind of disciplinary action for her speaking her words and what she felt and in the context she said what she said,” the commissioner added.

Williams then spoke again saying, “I did also want to say for my own self that I follow my own standards, and I don’t need to listen to anyone else who doesn’t look like me to make decisions. I feel that we all have a duty here to think for ourselves and come up with smart decisions…and execute smart decisions.”

“I want to say, ‘thank you’ to Commissioner Hadden for stepping up and to say that,” he continued. “We do need training. We do need to stand by decorum in the work history we’ve had with Commissioner May. We can vouch for her that she is an upstanding citizen in your history of working with her. Even though the public may not see that all the time. We do need to recognize that she does have experience and history. But also, at the same time, we have to recognize that even though our elders, our people do make mistakes, we do have to have those conversations to let you know that this probably wasn’t the best decision that you’ve made. But I understand where it came from. And I…think what needs to happen here is just a conversation about moving forward and how we conduct ourselves in public spaces. Not limiting your free speech but just be mindful of how we execute and conduct ourselves.”

“I think that’s the best way to say that,” the vice chairperson stated. “And I love when the community comes out to support one another. I just think we need to be mindful of how we conduct ourselves and executing our freedom of speech rights.”

Chairperson Taylor then spoke again while looking at Mays saying, “Before I give you the mic, do you want to speak? Do you want to?”

“Yes,” Mays responded.

“Before I give you the mic to speak, I just wanted to remind you of something that co-chair said earlier. He mentioned the word arguing. And we are not arguing, Commissioners,” Taylor stated. “This is our duty. Right? We are discussing an issue and figuring out how to fix it and listening to community’s choices about what we’re discussing. And so, we never want to use words like arguing because that’s not what we’re doing. We are professionals and we are executing our duties.”

However, members of the public in attendance were arguing with commissioners while speaking out of turn.

An unapologetic Mays spoke last defending her comments saying, “All I’m going to say is this. That evening, I was very passionate because I had community members coming to me and talking. Plus, I was reading and hearing the attacks against the city manager, Bessie Scott, before she even set her foot in this city and the attacks against our city attorney and also the attacks against the APOC commission which no one wanted to see. Well, some people. But a lot of people here did not want to see this happen. That’s all I’m going to say about that.”

“The second thing I’m going to say is they did not state in the blogs that when I started to speak, I opened up with a scripture that mysteriously disappeared,” the embattled commissioner continued. “So, finally, as a commissioner, I know the ordinance. I know I raised my hand and swore to take an oath as a commissioner. My business…of this commission is outlined in this ordinance that everybody should have,” while holding a copy of a document. That’s what I’m doing. That’s what I shall continue to do.”

“And in terms of moving forward, I think that’s all,” Mays concluded while looking at Taylor.

The chairperson then tried to conclude the discussion by saying, “OK. For me I still stand at as we move forwards towards our agenda items for a future agenda, that we will talk about etiquette training and making sure we have some kind of decorum document.”

“Everybody, we’re good with that?” she asked. Mays then asked about the other items on that night’s meeting agenda.

Taylor then asked, “Is there anything else you want to mention in the finishing of this agenda item?”

“Yes,” Lacey-Oha said. “I will ask that we get started on this as soon as possible” referring to the code of conduct proposed by Taylor. “I stated earlier, hopefully we can come up with something in the month of March. No later than April.”

The commission then went on to other items on the agenda.

Torres-Walker Defends May’s Racist Comments Calls Them “Speaking Plainly”

During public comments on the item, Torres-Walker defended May’s comments, partially reading from prepared remarks, and chastised her colleague. The councilwoman said, “The job of this commission is not to push the political rhetoric of individuals in this city who didn’t want you to be here, anyway. The job of this commission is not to find comfort in the blanket of respectability politics. Our job as a community is that it’s our right to speak and we all should be speaking plainly.”

“And when we jump to political rhetoric and we think our community is going to understand what that is it doesn’t translate,” Torres-Walker stated and then referring to Freitas. “And rather than push an agenda of a councilmember that wants to seem benevolent on behalf of staff when his first day on the city council he publicly threatened to fire the city attorney and then had a Freudian slip and said he also wanted to fire the city manager.”

“But this is the man we’re taking his call to action, today on behalf of protecting the same staff that he threatened to fire, publicly and publicly humiliated a city attorney that retired and is no longer here because it would have been an arduous working conditions,” the District 1 Councilwoman continued.

However, she was incorrect. As previously reported, during the council meeting on Dec. 10, 2024, Freitas called for the resignation of Thomas L. Smith as city attorney but inadvertently said, “city manager” twice. Then Torres-Walker who sits next to him on the dais asked if he meant the city attorney and Freitas corrected himself. Smith was later forced out during a special, Closed Session meeting on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025.

“Commissioner May, I know what it feels like to speak plainly,” said Torres-Walker. “And I know what it feels like to be attacked for that because we want to find comfort in the white gaze. We want to find comfort in respectability politics, and we want to demonize those who speak plain, plainly based on their experience and the history that they know, which is American history.”

“The history of the house slave and the history of the field slave is American history,” she continued. “And as we sit here in Black History Month, we should acknowledge that the history of slavery is not Black history it’s American history and we should interrogate that. We should never forget that. In the times that we in, right now when everything that exists, historically is under attack and under threat.”

Torres-Walker then shook her head as her time to speak ran out and walked away from the podium, while some of those seated in the council chambers applauded.

Screenshot of Torres-Walker’s post about the announcement by City Manager Scott Monday afternoon Feb. 10, 2025.

Torres-Walker Doubles Down

In a post of the announcement on her official Facebook page Monday evening, Feb. 10, 2025, while mentioning completely unrelated matters, Torres-Walker wrote, “This media advisory is rich coming from a City that allowed its police force to racially profile and intimidate residents of color for more than two decades.

While the Antioch city council is fighting over who can say the N-word, Opportunity Village is set to end in April, displacing unhoused residents in need of services back on the streets.

The crisis response team focused on meeting the needs of those suffering from mental illness and substance dependence will end in December with no plan to secure additional funding.

The police department is still understaffed after more than half the department was involved in racial discrimination, aggressive use of force, taking bribes, falsifying police reports and more.

I guess the immediate threat to public safety is the N-word.” She ended it with a raised shoulder emoji.

Freitas Responds

After receiving the news, when reached for comment, Freitas said, “I think Ms. May made the right decision to resign, and I look forward to implementing a code of conduct for the council and all boards and commissions, so this doesn’t happen again.”

He was sked about his colleague’s comments about him at the APOC meeting last Monday night, Feb. 3, 2025.

“I don’t think Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walkers comments deserve a response,” Freitas stated. “They’re unfortunate and divisive, and it undermines our ability to work together for the benefit of the community.”

“We really need to heal and focus on the important issues and not be distracted by this nonsense,” he added.

The commission is left with four members, the bare minimum to have a quorum and hold a meeting.



