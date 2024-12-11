New Antioch officials sworn in following disorganized council meeting

The new Antioch mayor and councilmembers were seated with the two continuing council members, as well as the new city clerk following their oaths of office ceremony before a standing room only crowd inside the Council Chambers at City Hall Tuesday night, Dec. 10, 2024. Photos by Allen D. Payton unless indicated.

Rocha elected Mayor Pro Tem; Freitas calls for termination of city attorney

Special Wednesday night Closed Session meeting to discuss 34 previous and current lawsuits against City

A happy, new Antioch Mayor Ron Bernal at his seat in the center of the dais Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. Photo by Debbie Jeremy.

By Allen D. Payton

In the paraphrased words of President Gerald Ford following President Richard Nixon’s resignation over the Watergate scandal, our long municipal nightmare is over. During the final meeting for the outgoing mayor, council members, city clerk and treasurer that culminated with the oaths of office of the five new city officials, Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe ended his four years in the top position and eight years on the council by leading a disorganized meeting, forgetting to allow public comments on agenda items as well as presentations to the departing officials.

Prior to those oversights, the council moved up the items for their consideration on the agenda and the departing mayor attempted to prevent District 3 Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock’s effor to remove from the Consent Calendar for a separate vote, the City’s final response to the county Grand Jury’s report. But after City Attorney Thomas L. Smith intervened, both she and departing District 2 Councilman Mike Barbanica voted against the motion to approve the response which disagreed with the finding that, “The Mayor and City Council members have on occasion overstepped their authority in seeking to make personnel decisions.”

The council also considered, and without opposition or a vote, but via consensus, moved forward Hernandez-Thorpe’s proposed expansion of cannabis uses in two of the three overlay districts in the city, including in the downtown Rivertown District. That is expected to return on a future meeting agenda for a decision by the new council. This reporter was the only resident to speak during public comments on the matter saying the city needs to survey the business owners in Rivertown to get their input first, which was met with applause.

Earlier in the evening the council met in closed session to discuss the City’s “significant exposure to litigation.” Attorney Smith later said there was “no reportable action on two cases.”

Oaths of Office

The disappointment among several in the audience who attended the meeting and some who spoke during public comments later in the meeting about the former officials, after all but Ogorchock had left, was quickly replaced by the jubilance over the oaths of office of new Mayor Ron Bernal, District 2 Councilman Louie Rocha and District 3 Councilman Don Freitas who were each overwhelmingly elected in their respective races and make up a new council majority. Also sworn in were new City Treasurer Jorge Rojas, Jr. and Clerk Melissa Rhodes.

The Antioch Police Color Guard presented the U.S. and California flags, and Pastor Steve Miner of Cornerstone Christian Center offered the invocation.

Prior to the ceremony, an Antioch Police Color Guard posted the American and state flags, which was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, and Pastor Steve Miner of Cornerstone Christian Center, at the request of Bernal, offered the invocation. That was followed by a performance by the Music Masters of Antioch High School at the request of Freitas.

The Antioch High School Music Masters performed before the oaths of office ceremony.

Bernal was administered his oath by his wife Irma, with their daughter and grandsons by his side. Rocha’s mother, former mayor, councilwoman and current Antioch School Board Area 5 Trustee Mary Rocha administered his oath of office, with his wife Tammy by his side. Freitas was administered his oath of office by his wife, former Antioch Councilwoman Cathryn Freitas. Outgoing City Clerk Ellie Householder administered the oaths of office for both Rojas and Rhodes.

Ron Bernal takes his oath of office at the new Mayor of Antioch, administered by his wife, Irma with their daughter and grandsons by his side. He then offered brief remarks to the audience.

New Officials Offer Thanks, Thoughts

Each of the five new officials offered brief remarks from the floor, before being seated.

In his comments Bernal said, “I just want to thank everybody for coming out here tonight for this special occasion and for everybody that has supported this campaign and for just the prayers and love. It’s been a lot and I just want people to know that I’m here for all of the city of Antioch and I’m here to the extent that we’re able to come together as a city to create a safer community, to create a place that has alternatives for our homeless that they don’t currently have, right now, to find places for our businesses to have other opportunities. And I just want you all to know that this is an honor that I take it very seriously and I will do my very best to serve you all and to be a mayor you can be proud of.”

Later, Bernal offered more lengthy, prepared remarks from the dais.

New Antioch Mayor Pro Tem and District 2 Councilman Louie Rocha was given his oath of office by his mother, former Antioch Mayor and current School Board Trustee Mary Rocha, as his wife Tammy and outgoing councilmembers look on.

Following his oath of office Rocha said, “I’ve come here, like many family members who have come to Antioch looking for an opportunity for their families. My family came here for the same reason. I’ve been here since I was eight years. We moved here from Oakland, and this has been a wonderful place for me, and for my children and my family to raise here. I was fortunate to work in Antioch and serve as a teacher, high school counselor, football coach, vice principal and principal and I retired two years ago. And I’m just proud to be from this community and to serve the people that have supported me so much. I see many of you in the audience that are family, friends, neighbors, community members. One of the things as principal, I was there for close to 20 years as principal and a counselor, is I believe it takes a village to make good things happen and I hope that we can begin to work together to try to come to some resolutions that can help us move forward for everyone to have this be a better place that we can call home.”

“I’ve always been proud to be from Antioch. I’m proud to be from Antioch as a citizen, I’m proud to be from Antioch, now as an Antioch City Councilman. So, I ask that you join us, because it’s not going to happen overnight. It’s going to take time to get there. But I think as I used to say as a football coach with TEAM, together everyone accomplishes more. So, I that hope we can do that together,” he concluded.

New District 3 Antioch Councilman Don Freitas takes his oath of office administered by his wife, Cathryn.

Freitas was the next to speak after being sworn in saying jokingly, “I thought I was going to be up on the dais when I gave my speech. I worked hours on it. You’re lucky I don’t have to give it now.”

“I was born here in the city of Antioch. I was born at the old Antioch Community Hospital which was located on Sixth Street, and I’ve lived here my entire life,” the new councilman and former mayor continued. “After graduating from University of California at Davis, I made the conscious decision to come back to my home, to come back to the people that I love, that I grew up with and that I wanted to be with. And public service has always, always been a calling for me and my wife. Cathryn, actually when she graduated with a Masters from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. her first professional job was here. She worked for the City of Antioch for about five years and then she went on and became the H.R. Director at the Contra Costa Sanitary District. But she was appointed for two years to the Planning Commission, and she served eight years on the City Council from 1986 to 1994.”

“So, public service is extraordinarily important to me. It should involve everyone, everyone,” Freitas shared. “Yet, the tent should be wide enough and large enough to invite everyone to participate even though we may have differences of opinion, even though we may not even like certain individuals. The point is when you are involved in public service, you’re doing it for the right purpose and that is for the benefit of all citizens in our community. So, when I left in 2008 as mayor as eight years, I truly did not think I would be coming back. But the call was there, I felt compelled with the knowledge, experience and the dedication that I’ve had for this community to come back home. So, I am honored, particularly by the voters of District 3 but really all the citizens in the city of Antioch.”

“We have a lot of work ahead of us. It’ll be difficult. But I hope that people enter this next phase in the positive not a destructive situation. We have had enough of division and chaos and anger and hate. I hope and pray that we can move forward even when there are differences. I pray to God that He will always look over us, protect us and move us forward in a good direction,” he concluded.

New City Treasurer Jorge Rojas, Jr. and Clerk Melissa Rhodes took their oaths of office administered by outgoing City Clerk Ellie Householder.

Rojas shared his thought after being sworn in saying, “Pretty much I’d like to say thank to everyone that’s, without really knowing me as a newcomer. has voted for me. But I can truly say I bring experience in financial services, and I also look forward to working with the new mayor and the new…council. I’m ready to do the job. So, let’s get it going.”

After taking her oath of office Rhodes said, “I am so honored to be serving as Antioch City Clerk. I bring eight years of experience working throughout the Bay Area in different city clerk offices. I want to thank everybody who supported me in this endeavor, and I look forward to working at the City of Antioch.

Then, without the presentations to the departing officials as listed on the agenda, a confused Hernandez-Thorpe stood up to leave the dais as the new city clerk called for a 30-minute recess. (See 42:00-minute mark of council meeting video) All five council members then left the dais, and during the break the new officials were congratulated and took photos with family, friends and supporters, while those in attendance enjoyed refreshments catered by Smith’s Landing Seafood Grill.

The new council’s first vote was to unanimously elect Louie Rocha as the City’s Mayor Pro Tem for 2025.

Council Reorganizes, Rocha Elected Mayor Pro Tem, Bernal Announces Appointments

After the new mayor and council members were seated, Rocha was elected unanimously to be the City’s Mayor Pro Tempore for the next year as he received the highest percentage of the vote in the council elections. He is now seated to Bernal’s right, and District 4 Councilwoman Monica Wilson is seated to his right. District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker is seated to the mayor’s left, and Freitas is seated to her left.

Bernal then announced the appointments to various city and regional committees of the council members for the next two years. But before the council voted, new Antioch School Board Area 4 Trustee Olga Comos-Smith spoke during public comments on the item objecting to Freitas being appointed to the City-School Committee instead of Torres-Walker, citing the violence in her council district that is affecting students in the school district. Freitas then asked to be removed from consideration and to appoint his council colleague. That was agreed to as part of the motion to approve all the appointments which was approved on a 5-0 vote.

Source: City of Antioch

Future Agenda Items – Freitas Calls for City Attorney’s Termination

During the Council Communications and Future Agenda Items portion of the meeting, Bernal offered more extensive, prepared remarks. (See video of remarks on the Antioch Herald Facebook page). In addition, Freitas asked for several items to be discussed by the council, including immediately providing City Manager Bessie Scott with goals and objectives for her to be evaluated on, six months following her start date on Oct. 7, to be in compliance with her contract. It was supposed to be done by the council within 30 days, he shared. However, Torres-Walker said the city manager had spoken individually with some council members about the matter, but that other council members refused to meet with her.

The other items Freitas requested were a detailed review of the budget in January and stunned the audience when he called for the termination of the city attorney. He inadvertently said “city manager” but corrected himself after being questioned about it by Torres-Walker. (See video of Freitas’ comments from the dais)

Watch the complete council meeting video.

Special Wednesday Closed Session Meeting to Discuss 34 Previous or Current Lawsuits Against City

Bernal’s first request which was made earlier in the evening was for a special Closed Session meeting to be held tonight, Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 8:15 p.m. to discuss 34 lawsuits the City is either facing or have recently settled. According to City Manager Scott, one of the matters had to be dealt with by tomorrow, Dec. 12th, but City Attorney Smith said he couldn’t say which one. He also said the new council cannot undo any of the settlements approved by votes of the previous council.

See the Special Meeting and Closed Session agenda.



