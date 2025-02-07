Freitas calls for removal of Police Oversight Commissioner for racist comments during Antioch Council meeting

Antioch Police Oversight Commission Member Leslie May speaks and holds a sign against District 3 Councilman Don Freitas during the council meeting on Jan. 17, 2025, and Freitas calling for her resignation during the council meeting on Jan. 28, 2025. Video screenshots.

Leslie May, who is Black, used “the N-word” twice to describe city manager, then-city attorney both of whom are also Black

On next Tuesday’s council meeting agenda

“What was most troubling to me…the city manager was in tears. That’s not acceptable.” District 3 Councilman Don Freitas

By Allen D. Payton

Speaking during Council Committee Reports and Communication at the Antioch City Council meeting on Jan. 28, 2025, District 3 Councilman Don Freitas was very critical of racially charged comments by Police Oversight Commission Member Leslie May during public comments at the special council meeting on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. As previously reported, the commissioner, who is Black, referred to City Manager Bessie Scott, who is also Black, as the “house ni**er” and then-City Attorney Thomas L. Smith, who is also Black, as the “field ni**er”. Freitas initially asked for May to publicly apologize and recommended she resign from the commission. He is now asking the council to consider her removal, and the matter has been placed on the agenda for a decision during their next regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

“Something I found very troubling, because words matter and when you have a particular individual stand up and using derogatory terms to the city manager and the then-city attorney, it was very troubling to me,” Freitas stated. “What was most troubling to me is when we adjourned and got into the elevator to go to the Third Floor to conduct our Closed Session, the city manager was in tears. That’s not acceptable.”

“I would recommend…when you, Mr. Mayor talked about a code of conduct, not only for ourselves, but for board members, commission members, because they are representing us, the City of Antioch,” he said while pounding his finger on the dais.

“Some of the most racist statements were made, and it concerns me that this particular individual is on the Oversight committee who is supposed to be monitoring behavior in the department, one issue is racism,” Freitas continued. “It is absolutely unacceptable in any forum to use the term, the “the N-word” not once, not twice but directed to the city manager and the then-city attorney.”

“I personally believe this individual owes an apology to the city manager, to this council and to this community,” he added.

“I would strongly recommend that she resigns from the Police Oversight committee, and we get the code of conduct so that we know what is expected of us as individuals as elected members and appointed members,” Freitas concluded. (See 3:05:05 mark of meeting video)

Under Item 7 on the Council meeting agenda for Feb. 11, the staff report reads, “It is recommended that the City Council consider removing Commissioner Leslie May from the Antioch Police Oversight Commission effective immediately. Antioch Municipal Code (AMC) § 2-5.202 states that members of boards and commissions serve at the pleasure of the City Council and may be removed by majority vote of the City Council if properly noticed on the public portion of a City Council Agenda. AMC § 4-3.104 states that members of the Police Commission shall serve at the pleasure of the City Council and may be removed from office by a majority vote of the Council.”

May’s comments on Jan.17th weren’t the first to raise eyebrows. She has made several other racially-charged comments during previous council meetings and on the Antioch Herald Facebook page, for which she was challenged by this reporter, including calling some residents, “colonizers”.

According to a column by Damon Young, on The Root website entitled, “Is ‘Colonizer’ the Best Word for Problematic White People Ever?” the term colonizer is “the perfect slur for white people.” He wrote that it’s “one that smashes historical reverence and contemporary snark and pith together into a tasty slur sangria.” The columnist also wrote about the term, “Slurs are meant to shame and induce claustrophobia—a sense of perpetual unwelcome. But how unwelcoming can a word be if your status exists as a boundless welcome mat? Colonizer, however, recognizes that dynamic and inverts it by laughing at it instead of lauding it. It’s a Jedi slur trick.”

Transit-Oriented Communities Policy Presentation

The council then received a presentation from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission on the City’s required Transit-Oriented Communities (TOC) Policy. TOCs feature housing and business development that is near to transportation, putting public transit in reach for more people and improving the quality of life in the Bay Area. (See details in related article)

Approves Contract with Interim City Attorney’s Law Firm

Under agenda Item 7, the City Council voted 5-0 to adopt a resolution approving the agreement with Cole and Huber LLP to provide Interim City Attorney Services for an amount up to $400,000. Partner Derek Cole is serving in the role.

Rescinds Resolution Requiring City Attorney Hire All Outside Attorneys

That was followed by Item 8, City Council adopted a resolution rescinding Resolution No. 2021/26, which implemented a policy for the City Attorney’s office to select all outside attorneys providing legal services and managing related agreements and invoices for City departments.

During discussion of the matter, Freitas asked City Manager Scott if a department, “director signs off on it, does it also need the signature of the city manager?” She responded, “Yes, it will come through me.”

“So, ultimately they all cross your desk, as well?” he pressed further.

“Yes,” she said. “None of the directors, as much as I love them, will be willy nilly signing off on anything. I will hopefully work with the city attorney to, hopefully, set a litigation ceiling in this budget cycle as much as possible. So, it will actually be managed better.”

“We are rescinding this resolution which means that it’s going back to the way it’s always been done,” District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker explained. “So, this was the change in response to the massive litigation the city was facing after the incidents with the police department…with the understanding the city manager will have full oversight.”

“Yes,” Scott reiterated. “I will say I have worked with many city attorneys…and this is really unusual. So, yes, it will go back to…and I would discourage anyone coming in putting it back to this, unless there is another area with a gap in leadership. There was a turn in city managers, and it made sense.” Then referring to former City Attorney Thomas L. Smith she continued, “He had to compensate somehow and fill that vacuum. But this is not normal.”

“I think with us now having the stipulated agreement and…not necessarily in the police department everything starting to level out, I definitely support rescinding this resolution,” Torres-Walker added.

She then made the motion, seconded by District 2 Councilman Louie Rocha. The council then passed the motion on a vote of 5-0.

After dealing with two other items which have been or will be described in separate news reports, including appointing Standby Council Members, and the Development Agreement with APS West Coast, Inc. for the AMPORTS automotive logistics and processing facility for vehicles prior to their distribution to dealerships, to be located on Wilbur Avenue along the waterfront in the northeast part of the city, the council meeting adjourned at midnight.

