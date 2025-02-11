Sand Creek Road Extension in Brentwood now open

Eastbound and westbound views of the now open Sand Creek Road Extension including the bridge over the creek. Herald file photos.

Connects Heidorn Ranch Road and Hillcrest Avenue in Antioch to Hwy 4

By Allen D. Payton

The City of Brentwood announced on Monday, “The Sand Creek Road Extension is NOW OPEN! We’re thrilled to bring this new roadway to the community and hope it enhances your travels. Please drive safely and enjoy the new route!”

About the delay in the road’s opening two weeks after the ribbon cutting, Assistant City Manager Darin Gale said, “The extension is a unique project because it starts at an intersection that’s controlled by Caltrans and ends at an intersection that’s controlled by Antioch.”

“There were still some items that needed to be completed before we could open the road,” he shared, reiterating what City Manager Tim Ogden said during the ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 28. (See related article)

“We appreciate the partnership with those two agencies in getting the road open as quickly as possible” Gale added.

“Part of the intersection built by the developer in Antioch had not yet been approved by the City of Antioch,” he explained as one of the reasons for the delay.

Aerial view of the Sand Creek Road Extension at Heidorn Ranch Road. Source: City of Brentwood

Gale was asked about the timing of the opening and if it had anything to do with the new Costco opening nearby.

He responded, “The City of Brentwood was moving forward with the Sand Creek Road anyway. However, the road does provide a connection to Costco. While it was coincidental to the timing of the opening of Costco, it helped us with attracting the store to Brentwood.”

“We look forward to Sand Creek Road serving the Brentwood Innovation Center (located to the north) and bringing jobs to the residents of East County,” Gale stated.

The new section of the road now connects to the Antioch section at Heidorn Ranch Road, then to Hillcrest Avenue and west to the road that runs north adjacent to Dozier Libbey Medical High School in Antioch.

Gale also reiterated what Antioch Mayor Ron Bernal said at the ribbon cutting, as previously reported. He said, “Richland Communities over to the west of us, they’re going to be starting this year, I’m told, on their subdivision that’s going to build that final link between Sand Creek Road, where it terminates right now, and Deer Valley Road. So, that’s going to be able to get residents and folks over to Kaiser, which is important, getting people off of Deer Valley Road.”

Sand Creek Road will eventually connect to Dallas Ranch Road in Antioch, on the west side of Deer Valley Road and run through The Ranch 1,177-new home subdivision developed by Richland Communities and approved by the Antioch City Council in July 2020.



Sand Creek Road Extension aerial view





Sand Creek Rd eastbound & westbound 1-28-25

