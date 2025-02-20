Help shape the future of Antioch’s Police Leadership!

También en Español

By Antioch Police Department

The City of Antioch is searching for its next Police Chief, and we want your input! Join us for a Community Meeting to share what qualities and experience you believe are essential for our city’s next law enforcement leader.

Thursday, February 20, 2025

6:30 PM

Antioch Police Department (Community Room)

300 L Street, Antioch

This is your chance to shape the future of public safety in Antioch—don’t miss it!

En Español

¡Ayuda a dar forma al futuro del liderazgo policial de Antioch!

La ciudad de Antioch busca a su próximo Jefe de Policía y queremos conocer tu opinión. Únete a nuestra Reunión Comunitaria para compartir las cualidades y la experiencia que consideras esenciales en el futuro líder de nuestras fuerzas de seguridad.

Jueves, 20 de febrero de 2025

6:30 PM

Departamento de Policía de Antioch (Sala Comunitaria)

300 L Street, Antioch

¡Esta es tu oportunidad de moldear el futuro de la seguridad pública en Antioch—no te lo pierdas!



APD Chief Recruitment Comty Mtg 2-20-25

