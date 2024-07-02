104 on the 4th? City of Antioch says the show must go on

Source: Temperature from Apple Weather app and notice from City of Antioch.

4 PM “parade and festivities are moving forward as planned”

City will offer options to beat the heat

By Allen Payton

In a post on its Facebook page today, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, the City of Antioch wrote, “We’re excited to celebrate Independence Day with you this year. Despite the expected high temperatures, our July 4th parade and festivities are moving forward as planned.

That’s in spite of the temperature forecast of 104 degrees that day.

The post continued, “Your safety is our priority. City of Antioch Recreation Department will offer additional resources to help you beat the heat:

·Cooling Centers: City Hall and the Nick Rodriguez Community Center will be open as cooling centers during the event. (See related article)

·Misting Stations: Stay refreshed with misting stations located throughout festivity locations.

·Hydration Stations: Free water stations will be available to keep you hydrated throughout the day.”

For more information about the parade, live entertainment, dunk tank, fireworks and more visit Celebrate

America’s 248th Independence Day on July 4th in Antioch.



Antioch July 4th 2024 notice

