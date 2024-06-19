Celebrate America’s 248th Independence Day on July 4th in Antioch

Parade, Live Music by Universal Soul and fan favorite Foreverland, Kids Zone, Dunk Tank Fundraiser, Food Trucks or Dine at local restaurants in historic, downtown

Parade entries, Dunk Tank participation deadline: June 24

July 4th, 2023 fireworks. Herald file photo

By City of Antioch Recreation Department

Join the City of Antioch in celebrating America’s 248th Independence Day in our historic, downtown Rivertown. Set up along W. 2nd and W. 3rd Streets. before 4:00 PM to watch our annual 4th of July Parade pass by. Visit Waldie Plaza to experience live entertainment and enjoy local food vendors and trucks.

Have an exciting time with friends and family in the Kids Zone located at City Hall, before picking your spot to see the big fireworks show at dusk.

Source: City of Antioch

Celebration Site

The main celebration site will take place in Waldie Plaza and the parking lot of City Hall, encompassing W. 2nd to W. 3rd Streets and G to I Sreets. There are many occurrences within the celebration site including a live entertainment stage, local vendors, Kids Zone, food trucks – or dine at one of the restaurants in the Rivertown Dining District, DJ stage and much more.

Source: City of Antioch

Parade Route

The parade will begin at the intersection of W. 2nd and E Streets at 4:00 PM. The Judge’s Station will be located at the center of Waldie Plaza. A second parade performance stop will be on W. 3rd Street next to City Hall. We will finish the parade on W. 3rd Street at the corner of D Street.

Register for the Fourth of July Parade

Parade Entry Information

Independence Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate our community spirit than by joining our annual Fourth of July parade! Whether you’re young or young at heart, a solo walker or part of a group, this parade is for everyone! From classic cars and colorful floats to decorated bicycles and festive performances, let your creativity shine as we come together as a community to celebrate this Fourth of July! The deadline to submit parade applications is Monday, June 24th.

For more information and to register to enter the parade, here. There is no entry fee; participation is free.

Live Entertainment – Universal Soul and Foreverland

Source: City of Antioch

Universal Soul

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KxyGB-bOIco

Also known as the House Band for the Golden State Warriors, Universal Soul is known for their ability to excite a crowd with their soulful and lively performances. Consisting of lead singer, Leah Marie Vox, George Epps on keys, Dante’ TAZ on the drums, and Brain Turner on the bass, Universal soul is just the group to kick off our Fourth of July Celebration!

Source: City of Antioch

Foreverland – The Electrifying Tribute to Michael Jackson returns to Antioch!

https://foreverland.com/

Since 2009, Foreverland has been mesmerizing audiences around the country with their larger-than-life tribute to the one and only Michael Jackson. Featuring three dynamic vocalists, a powerhouse rhythm section, and the hardest working horn section in the biz, Foreverland recreates hits from the Jackson 5 era through the end of Michael’s incredible career in a way that honors the King of Pop’s musical genius and legendary showmanship like no other tribute band has ever done.” Read more about Foreverland when you click here.

Dunk Tank Fundraiser Participation & Information

Source: City of Antioch

Sign Up to Take the Plunge!

What better way to celebrate Independence Day than by making a splash and raising funds for a fantastic cause?! By participating in our Dunk Tank event, you’ll not only have a blast but also contribute to providing scholarships for youth and adults to participate in recreational activities they might not otherwise have access to. Not interested in sitting in the tank? Get involved by donating to the cause! As you attend our Fourth of July Celebration, stop by the Kids Zone to take your turn trying to sink the sitter! Cheer on our throwers and our volunteers as we raise money to continue to provide recreational opportunities for residents, young and young at heart! The deadline to sign up to take the plunge is Monday, June 24th.

ENTRY

Participation is free. Participants must submit TWO preferred timeslot options and a signed general liability waiver by June 24, 2024 to confirm their spot. Late entries will only be considered if availability allows. No sign-ups will be accepted on the day of the event.

WHERE

City Hall parking lot (200 H Street, Antioch CA 94509). Participants should report to the recreation bus and canopy (located at the east side of city hall’s parking lot) 5-10 minutes before their sitting timeslot to receive their towel before heading to the dunk tank to take their seat.

GUIDELINES

The City of Antioch is committed to providing a safe, family-friendly environment where all people are treated with kindness and respect. We ask all participants to adhere to these guidelines:

1. ALL DUNK TANK PARTICIPANTS ARE ASKED TO WEAR A T-SHIRT AND SHORTS. No bare chests, bikinis, or speedos as staff and members of the public may take photos and record dunk tank activities.

2. Participants are not to engage in any vulgar, offensive, or sexually suggestive gestures or comments while sitting in, entering, or exiting the dunk tank.

3. Spectators are prohibited from engaging in any vulgar, offensive, or sexually suggestive gestures or comments toward sitting participants. Spectators MAY NOT throw balls or other objects at sitting contestants. Spectators who are unable to follow these rules, forfeit their remaining ball throws and will be removed from participating in the dunk tank fundraiser.

SAFETY

For the safety of sitting dunk tank participants, the tank is covered by a metal cage to prevent the possibility of being struck by a thrown ball. Recreation staff and security will be readily available to handle any potential restricted actions by dunk tank participants and/or spectators.

The tank will be filled with approximately 500 gallons of water and has a weight capacity of 250 lbs.

All ball throws will be taken from a minimum of 10ft away from the target for youth 12 & under and a maximum of 20ft away for those 13+ years of age.

Register for the Dunk Tank, here.

Antioch July 4th Schedule of Events 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM Parade 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM Kids Zone 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM Live Entertainment | Universal Soul 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Kids Zone Stage 7:00 PM Announcement of Parade Winners 7:15 PM – 9:15 PM Live Entertainment | Foreverland 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM Kids Zone Stage 9:20 PM – 9:40 PM Fireworks Show Times subject to change



July 4th 2023 fireworks Herald





Foreverland MJ Tribute band





Universal Soul





Dunk Tank Fundraiser flier





2024 July 4th Celebration Site Map





2024 July 4th Parade Route map





Antioch Independence Day July 4th 2024 AH

