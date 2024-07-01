Beat the heat! City of Antioch to open three cooling stations July 2-8

By City of Antioch

Due to the excessive heat warning, the City of Antioch is providing cooling centers for your convenience. Residents without home air conditioning or with health conditions made worse with extreme heat and poor air quality are encouraged to seek out the cooling centers.

Cooling centers will be held:

Tuesday, July 2nd through Monday, July 8th from 12:00pm-8:00pm at the Nick Rodriguez Community Center in Rivertown, and the Antioch Community Center in Prewett Family Park except for Thursday, July 4th.

On Thursday, July 4th, cooling centers will be held at the Nick Rodriguez Community Center and Antioch Water Park in Prewett Family Park. The Antioch Community Center will be closed.

Nick Rodriguez Community Center is located at 213 F Street

Antioch Community Center is at 4703 Lone Tree Way

Antioch Water Park is at 4701 Lone Tree Way

Let’s do our best to stay cool, Antioch!



Cooling Stations 07-24

