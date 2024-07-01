Kiwanis Club of the Delta-Antioch awards $1,000 college scholarships
To Antioch High, Dozier-Libbey, Deer Valley High graduates
By Allen D Payton
This year, from the proceeds of their fundraisers, including the annual Antioch Restaurant Tour, Holiday Run and Romano Marchetti Memorial Dinner, the Kiwanis Club of the Delta-Antioch awarded $1,000 college scholarships to three graduating seniors. Nicole Harms of Antioch High School, Alina Duong of Dozier-Libbey Medical High School and SheryKate Corpus of Deer Valley High School were honored during each schools’ annual awards ceremony.
The Kiwanis Club of The Delta-Antioch is a group of local men and women who believe in the international organization’s motto, “Serving the Children of the World”. Meetings are held every Tuesday at 8:00 AM, in-person and on Zoom. If you would like to join a meeting, please email kcoantiochca@gmail.com and they will send you an invite.
the attachments to this post:
Kiwanis Cert of Recognition SheryKate Corpuz
Kiwanis 2024 scholarship recipients