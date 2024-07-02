CHP distributes over $25 million in grants to fight impaired driving

Photo: CHP

Marijuana tax proceeds given to law enforcement agencies, crime labs & nonprofits

Three Contra Costa agencies benefit

By Synthia Ramirez, CHP Media Relations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced today more than $25 million in grant funding to 102 California law enforcement agencies, crime laboratories, local government agencies, and nonprofit organizations to help address the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The grants are the result of Proposition 64, the Control, Regulate and Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act, which tasked the CHP with administering grants for education, prevention, and enforcement programs to help communities combat impaired driving. Money is also available to crime laboratories conducting forensic toxicology testing. Funding for the grants comes from a tax on the sale of cannabis and cannabis products sold in California.

“The substantial increase in the amount of grant funds being dispersed this year to even more recipients will help make California’s roadways safer for all who use them,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “The funds will be allocated to enhance traffic safety by educating the public about the dangers of impaired driving, conducting enforcement operations to remove impaired drivers from the roads, and advancing research on this critical issue.”

Eighty-two recipients of law enforcement grants will use funds to address impaired driving within their communities. In addition to traditional impaired driving enforcement, funds will also be used for drug recognition evaluator training to enhance their respective agency’s ability to detect drug-impaired drivers. Additionally, funding will allow for public outreach campaigns, including educational presentations and community events.

Listed below are the law enforcement grant recipients for state fiscal year 2024-2025, which begins July 1:

Angels Camp Police Arroyo Grande Police Department Auburn Police Department Azusa Police Department Baldwin Park Police Department Barstow Police Department Bell Gardens Police Department Berkeley Police Department Brawley Police Department Brea Police Department Burbank Police Department Calexico Police Department Calistoga Police Department Chula Vista Police Department Citrus Heights Police Department City of Corona Police Department City of El Monte Police Department City of Fullerton Police Department City of Glendale Police Department City of Huron Police Department City of Lodi Police Department City of Montebello Police Department City of Palo Alto Police Department City of Visalia Police Department Claremont Police Department Covina Police Department Danville Police Department Dixon Police Department Dublin Police Services El Cajon Police Department El Centro Police Department El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Emeryville Police Department Folsom Police Department Galt Police Department Garden Grove Police Department Gilroy Police Department Greenfield Police Department Grover Beach Police Department Hanford Police Department Hayward Police Department Huntington Beach Police Department Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Irvine Police Department La Habra Police Department La Mesa Police Department La Palma Police Department Lakeport Police Department Lincoln Police Department Los Angeles Police Department Manteca Police Department Marysville Police Department Menifee Police Department Modoc County Sheriff’s Office Montebello School Police Monterey Park Police Department Morgan Hill Police Department Napa Police Department Oceanside Police Department Oakland Police Department Ontario Police Department Orange Police Department Oxnard Police Department Pacifica Police Department Petaluma Police Department Pismo Beach Police Department Pittsburg Police Department Riverside Police Department Rocklin Police Department San Bruno Police Department San Diego Police Department San Fernando Police Department San Gabriel Police Department San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Sierra Madre Police Department Simi Valley Police Department Soledad Police Department Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Union City Police Department Wheatland Police Department

Nine recipients of education grants will use funds to teach local communities about impaired driving laws, while highlighting the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Below are the education grant recipients for state fiscal year 2024-2025:

Amador County Sheriff’s Office Chino Police Department City of Lancaster City of Long Beach County of Solano-District Attorney’s Office Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Sacramento County District Attorney Laboratory of Forensic Services Solano County Office of Education Tulare County Office of Education

Eight recipients of two-year toxicology crime laboratory grants will use funds to eliminate backlogs in the analysis of forensic science evidence and to purchase and/or upgrade laboratory equipment to improve testing capabilities.

Below are the toxicology crime laboratory grant recipients for state fiscal years 2024-2026:

Contra Costa County, Office of the Sheriff, Forensic Services Division Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Oakland Police Department Crime Lab Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, City and County of San Francisco Orange County (CA) Crime Laboratory San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office Ventura County Forensic Services Bureau

Three recipients of two-year toxicology medical examiners/coroner’s office grants will use funds to help improve and advance the data collection in cases involving driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Below is the medical examiners/coroner’s office grant recipient for state fiscal year 2024-2026:

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Orange County Sheriff’s Department Coroner’s Division San Diego Medical Examiner Department

The application process for future grant funding is expected to open again in early 2025. Additional information is available on the CHP website, at CHP’s Cannabis Tax Fund Grant Program.

The mission of the California Highway Patrol is to provide safety, service, and security.



Impaired driving enforcement

