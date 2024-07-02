«
CHP distributes over $25 million in grants to fight impaired driving

Photo: CHP

Marijuana tax proceeds given to law enforcement agencies, crime labs & nonprofits

Three Contra Costa agencies benefit

By Synthia Ramirez, CHP Media Relations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced today more than $25 million in grant funding to 102 California law enforcement agencies, crime laboratories, local government agencies, and nonprofit organizations to help address the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The grants are the result of Proposition 64, the Control, Regulate and Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act, which tasked the CHP with administering grants for education, prevention, and enforcement programs to help communities combat impaired driving. Money is also available to crime laboratories conducting forensic toxicology testing. Funding for the grants comes from a tax on the sale of cannabis and cannabis products sold in California.

“The substantial increase in the amount of grant funds being dispersed this year to even more recipients will help make California’s roadways safer for all who use them,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “The funds will be allocated to enhance traffic safety by educating the public about the dangers of impaired driving, conducting enforcement operations to remove impaired drivers from the roads, and advancing research on this critical issue.”

Eighty-two recipients of law enforcement grants will use funds to address impaired driving within their communities. In addition to traditional impaired driving enforcement, funds will also be used for drug recognition evaluator training to enhance their respective agency’s ability to detect drug-impaired drivers. Additionally, funding will allow for public outreach campaigns, including educational presentations and community events.

Listed below are the law enforcement grant recipients for state fiscal year 2024-2025, which begins July 1:

  1. Angels Camp Police
  2. Arroyo Grande Police Department
  3. Auburn Police Department
  4. Azusa Police Department
  5. Baldwin Park Police Department
  6. Barstow Police Department
  7. Bell Gardens Police Department
  8. Berkeley Police Department
  9. Brawley Police Department
  10. Brea Police Department
  11. Burbank Police Department
  12. Calexico Police Department
  13. Calistoga Police Department
  14. Chula Vista Police Department
  15. Citrus Heights Police Department
  16. City of Corona Police Department
  17. City of El Monte Police Department
  18. City of Fullerton Police Department
  19. City of Glendale Police Department
  20. City of Huron Police Department
  21. City of Lodi Police Department
  22. City of Montebello Police Department
  23. City of Palo Alto Police Department
  24. City of Visalia Police Department
  25. Claremont Police Department
  26. Covina Police Department
  27. Danville Police Department
  28. Dixon Police Department
  29. Dublin Police Services
  30. El Cajon Police Department
  31. El Centro Police Department
  32. El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office
  33. Emeryville Police Department
  34. Folsom Police Department
  35. Galt Police Department
  36. Garden Grove Police Department
  37. Gilroy Police Department
  38. Greenfield Police Department
  39. Grover Beach Police Department
  40. Hanford Police Department
  41. Hayward Police Department
  42. Huntington Beach Police Department
  43. Imperial County Sheriff’s Office
  44. Irvine Police Department
  45. La Habra Police Department
  46. La Mesa Police Department
  47. La Palma Police Department
  48. Lakeport Police Department
  49. Lincoln Police Department
  50. Los Angeles Police Department
  51. Manteca Police Department
  52. Marysville Police Department
  53. Menifee Police Department
  54. Modoc County Sheriff’s Office
  55. Montebello School Police
  56. Monterey Park Police Department
  57. Morgan Hill Police Department
  58. Napa Police Department
  59. Oceanside Police Department
  60. Oakland Police Department
  61. Ontario Police Department
  62. Orange Police Department
  63. Oxnard Police Department
  64. Pacifica Police Department
  65. Petaluma Police Department
  66. Pismo Beach Police Department
  67. Pittsburg Police Department
  68. Riverside Police Department
  69. Rocklin Police Department
  70. San Bruno Police Department
  71. San Diego Police Department
  72. San Fernando Police Department
  73. San Gabriel Police Department
  74. San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office
  75. Shasta County Sheriff’s Office
  76. Sierra Madre Police Department
  77. Simi Valley Police Department
  78. Soledad Police Department
  79. Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department
  80. Sutter County Sheriff’s Office
  81. Union City Police Department
  82. Wheatland Police Department

Nine recipients of education grants will use funds to teach local communities about impaired driving laws, while highlighting the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Below are the education grant recipients for state fiscal year 2024-2025:

  1. Amador County Sheriff’s Office
  2. Chino Police Department
  3. City of Lancaster
  4. City of Long Beach
  5. County of Solano-District Attorney’s Office
  6. Imperial County Sheriff’s Office
  7. Sacramento County District Attorney Laboratory of Forensic Services
  8. Solano County Office of Education
  9. Tulare County Office of Education

Eight recipients of two-year toxicology crime laboratory grants will use funds to eliminate backlogs in the analysis of forensic science evidence and to purchase and/or upgrade laboratory equipment to improve testing capabilities.

Below are the toxicology crime laboratory grant recipients for state fiscal years 2024-2026:

  1. Contra Costa County, Office of the Sheriff, Forensic Services Division
  2. Imperial County Sheriff’s Office
  3. Oakland Police Department Crime Lab
  4. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, City and County of San Francisco
  5. Orange County (CA) Crime Laboratory
  6. San Diego County Sheriff’s Department
  7. Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office
  8. Ventura County Forensic Services Bureau

Three recipients of two-year toxicology medical examiners/coroner’s office grants will use funds to help improve and advance the data collection in cases involving driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Below is the medical examiners/coroner’s office grant recipient for state fiscal year 2024-2026:

  1. Imperial County Sheriff’s Office
  2. Orange County Sheriff’s Department Coroner’s Division
  3. San Diego Medical Examiner Department

The application process for future grant funding is expected to open again in early 2025. Additional information is available on the CHP website, at CHP’s Cannabis Tax Fund Grant Program.

The mission of the California Highway Patrol is to provide safety, service, and security.


