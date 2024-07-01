Donut-spinning driver arrested car impounded for 30 days

Photo: Antioch PD

By Antioch Police Department

On Monday, July 1, 2024, Officer Smith and his K9 partner, “Kona”, were providing extra patrol to the Slatten Ranch shopping center hoping to deter would-be criminals from victimizing the businesses in the area.

While in the area, Officer Smith heard the distinct sounds of a vehicle spinning donuts behind the Best Buy store. Officer Smith was able to locate the vehicle mid-donut and put a halt to the reckless behavior. The driver was arrested, and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days!

