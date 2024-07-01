BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Summer National Empty the Shelters™ reduced-fee adoption event July 8-31

Malaya (left) is one of Antioch Animal Services’ longest canine residents, who has been with them 157 days. Photo: Antioch Animal Services

“We hope that this free adoption fee event will help…find new homes for the plethora of wonderful pets in our care.” – Acting Animal Services Manager Cat Cottle

Antioch Animal Services is excited to announce that we are participating in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Summer National Empty the Shelters™ reduced-fee adoption event, taking place from July 8th to July 31st. This event aims to find loving homes for deserving pets by offering reduced adoption fees and promoting pet adoptions. As the nation’s largest funded adoption event, Empty the Shelters has helped more than 253,000 pets find loving homes. During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees of $50 or less to make adoption affordable for prospective pet owners.

Antioch Animal Services will participate July 8-31 offering $0 adoption fees for all dogs and cats.

Our business hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 10am to 5pm

All pets are listed at 24petconnect.com, and are spayed/neutered, microchipped & vaccinated

Walk ins are welcome, appointments will get priority, phone lines open at 830am, (925) 779-6989

“Shelters are struggling with a variety of challenges right now – some are evacuating pets because of wildfires, tornadoes, or even loss of air conditioning in extreme heat, and others are overcrowded and having to euthanize highly adoptable pets to make space, a tragic situation,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “BISSELL Pet Foundation’s upcoming Summer National Empty the Shelters event is a crucial opportunity for people to make a real difference in their community through adoption. Every single adoption saves a life and creates space to save another. Please adopt and give a pet a chance it might otherwise not have. If you can’t adopt, fostering saves lives when shelters are full. Deserving pets across the country are counting on all of us.”

Following are key points and additional facts about BISSELL Pet Foundation and Antioch Animal Services:

Empty the Shelters is the nation’s largest funded adoption event and has helped more than 233,000 pets find homes

across the country and in Canada since its inception in 2016.

Empty the Shelters provides reduced adoption fees at shelters, typically ranging from $0 to $50 per animal adoption.

Each participating organization has their own adoption process and requirements.

Our nation’s shelters need your support. Please consider fostering or donating if you unable to add a pet to your family.

Antioch Animal Services has been a party of the Bissell Empty the Shelters™ event since 2016.

All of our adoptable pets are listed at 24petconnect.com, filter by zip code 94509.

“Our little shelter by the Delta is not escaping the effects of the rising cost of living, the increased cost of veterinary care and the restrictions placed on rentals / leases that require hefty deposits or don’t allow any pets to live in them and so, we have many owners requesting surrender of their pets or not coming to get them if they have come in as stray,” said Acting Animal Services Manager Cat Cottle. “With 4th of July fast approaching we know we will be seeing a spike in the number of stray animals that get loose after being spooked by the fireworks and so we will be waiving redemption fees for anyone’s pet that arrives at Antioch Animal Services between July 2nd and July 7th.”

“We hope that this free adoption fee event will help alleviate the overcrowding we have been experiencing and find new homes for the plethora of wonderful pets in our care,” she added.

Antioch Animal Services is located at 300 L Street next to the Antioch Police Facility in historic, downtown Antioch. For more information visit www.antiochca.gov/police/animal-services.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



