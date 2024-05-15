Antioch School District HR Chief issues update on investigations of bullying complaints

Two investigated, two more under investigation

Calls out school board president’s claims complaints were mishandled although board hadn’t heard about response by HR Dept until May 8

Superintendent not involved, still on medical leave; board must choose acting supe

CSEA questioned on claims of vote of no-confidence in AUSD cabinet

By Allen D. Payton

In an email to Antioch Unified School District staff on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, the District’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Dr. Robert A. Martinez informing them of the “recent media coverage regarding certain personnel matters within our organization” and “to provide clarity and address some of the concerns that may have arisen as a result.” He was referring to the claims by some district employees by Kenny Turnage, the Director of Maintenance and Operations, including placing a desk on the roof of a district building and the display of a sign pointing up to it that it’s the location of an employee’s desk. Turnage was recently placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigations.

In response to the matter, AUSD Board President and Area 1 Trustee Antonio Hernandez called for Superintendent Stephanie Anello’s resignation claiming she and the District had mishandled the investigation, amid complaints her husband and Turnage are close friends. Hernandez also held a Closed Session at the beginning of the regular board meeting last Wednesday, May 8 in which a vote to terminate her contract failed two-to-three.

The board president also attempted to evaluate Anello, but she did not attend the closed session or regular meeting, as she was out on medical leave. (See related articles here, here and here)

Martinez went on to write his May 15th letter, “First and foremost, I want to assure you that the District takes all employee matters seriously and handles them with the utmost care and diligence. Any complaints or issues brought forward are thoroughly investigated by our Human Resources Department or a third party, independent firm, in accordance with established protocols, procedures, board policy, and applicable law.

“Two of the four complaints recently highlighted in the media coverage, were in fact processed consistent with the District’s practices, protocols, procedures, board policy, and applicable law in that they were investigated by Human Resources and the complainants were responded to with the Confidential Administrative Determination letters that contained findings. In addition, under the Superintendent’s (Stephanie Anello’s) direction they were subsequently reviewed by an outside, third-party, independent investigator which found that the internal investigations and appeal processes were appropriately conducted, finding no irregularities in the investigation processes or the findings of the investigations. The two more recent complaints are under investigation and will go through a similar process. If and when there is a need for employee discipline, based on the evidence and findings, such discipline would be assigned by the Human Resources Department, again based on appropriate protocols, board policy, collective bargaining agreements, and applicable law.”

Calls Out Board President Antonio Hernandez for Falsely Claiming Process Was Mishandled

Martinez’ letter continued with, “Last month, the Board President spoke to the media claiming the District mishandled certain employee complaints. However, it was not until last Wednesday, May 8th, that the Board first heard about the steps the Human Resources Department took to investigate and respond to the complaints. Moreover, the District and subsequently the Board has also been informed by an outside, third-party, independent investigator who reviewed the District’s handling of the complaints, that the District acted appropriately and in accordance with the law.

It is important to understand that personnel matters are confidential in nature, and as such, we are limited in the information that we can disclose publicly. While we understand that this may lead to speculation or misinformation, we want to emphasize that the District remains committed to protecting the privacy rights of employees while being transparent where possible.

We also want to make it clear that Superintendent Anello was not directly involved in the investigation, findings, or disciplinary actions related to these matters. This is consistent with the District’s practices, policies and procedures.

“We understand that media coverage can be unsettling, especially when it involves our organization. However, we encourage you to focus on the important work that we do every day to support our students and the community.”

Martinez then offered some encouraging words about Measure B and other district matters.

He concluded his letter with, “Superintendent Anello is currently on medical leave and looks forward to returning once her doctor releases her to return. The Governing Board is working to identify an acting superintendent in her absence. More information will be shared once that person has been determined by Board action.” (See AUSD May 15, 2024 letter)

April 24 District Press Release

Previously, Martinez announced the two initial investigations in a press release issued on April 24, 2024, which was only sent to media who requested information. It wasn’t received by the Herald until May 8, although information about the matter was requested of District personnel on Saturday, April 27th.

In that press release he wrote, “We wish to provide an update with regard to recent developments within the Antioch school district that garnered public attention.

“To ensure transparency and accountability within our district, two separate investigations have been initiated to look into concerns raised publicly by an individual board member. The first investigation will review the overall situation, providing a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances involved. The second investigation will specifically address the two recent complaints that have been filed against an employee within the district.

“Furthermore, in the interest of maintaining the integrity of the investigative process and obviate any concerns, Superintendent Anello has voluntarily removed herself from direct involvement. Moving forward, I will be assuming responsibility for overseeing the investigations and working with the Board of Education regarding this situation.

Upon completion, the Board of Education will receive results of the investigations and will address any issues that may arise with the utmost diligence and transparency. It is important to understand that individual board members do not have authority to take action and provide direction, board authority rests with the majority of the body. To this point, decisions regarding the District, including decisions about leadership, must be made collectively by the Board as a whole.

“While this situation is understandably causing concern and questions, I am confident that the remarkable professionals in our schools and across our organization will continue to keep the wellbeing of our students as a top priority.” (See AUSD April 24, 2024 media release)

April 19 Antioch CSEA Chapter 85 Press Release, President Claims Vote of No-Confidence in AUSD Cabinet That May Not Have Occurrred

Earlier, on April 19, the California School Employees Association (CSEA) local Antioch Chapter 85 issued a press release – which was also not sent to the Herald but received this past Monday, May 13 – about the bullying claims and Board President Antonio Hernandez’ unilateral call for Anello’s resignation.

The press release read, “CSEA chapter 85 is aware of the allegations of bullying and harassment against employees, we are working with our members to ensure their rights aren’t being violated. We do not condone any bullying or harassment of any employee or students. We stand by our members and appreciate everything they do daily for the students and the community. We encourage the school board to thoroughly investigate all the allegations and stand up for what’s right, as is their role as elected officials. CSEA Chapter 85 – Antioch.” (See CSEA April 19, 2024 media release)

In addition, as previously reported, the chapter president, Brian Atkinson, announced at the May 8 school board meeting that the executive committee held a vote of no-confidence in the superintendent. However, whether that vote ever occurred has come into question.

The chapter was sent an email on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, asking when that vote occurred, for the names of the executive board members, how many members were in attendance, for the actual motion, and the vote count, plus, a copy of the minutes of the executive board meeting during which the vote was taken.

According to the Chapter 85 website, there are eight members of their executive committee, including Atkinson, 1st VP Linda Rambeau-Jaime, 2nd VP Luis Sandoval, Chapter Secretary Anna Hernandez-Guzman, Chapter Treasurer Lilian Morataya, Communications Officer Joan Burke, Site Rep Coordinator Laura Dickerson and Sergeant at Arms Michael Brisco. The website’s Contacts page also lists Chief Steward Marcos Valdez and Stewards Erik Pitschner, Levon Edwards and Thomas Sellers.

In addition, both Board President Hernandez and CSEA Chapter 85 were emailed asking for a response to today’s letter from Dr. Martinez.

No responses were received prior to publication time.

Please check back later for any updates to this report.



AUSD Investigation

