Antioch Police investigate suspicious death

Antioch Police detectives investigate a suspicious death after a body was found near medical offices on Country Hills Drive Wednesday morning, May 15, 2024. Photo courtesy of Mike Burkholder, ContraCosta.news

Male’s body found near medical offices Wednesday morning

By Acting Lt. Matthew Koch #3018, Antioch Police Department Field Services Division

On May 15, 2024, at approximately 7:19 AM, Antioch police officers responded to the 2200 block of Country Hills Drive to assist Contra Costa Fire on a reported male down on the sidewalk possibly in need of medical attention.

When officers arrived, they located a deceased male. The cause of death is unknown. The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation. The cause of death is pending an autopsy from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office. This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released.

Antioch Police officers place a stone found at the scene into an evidence bag. Photo courtesy of Art Ray, Bay News Video

The Antioch Police detectives are asking the public for assistance. If you happened to of driven through the area between last night and this morning and have dash camera video, please contact Detective John Cox.

5/16/24 UPDATE: Contra Costa County Deputy Coroner Sanchez identified the man as Raheem Coe, a 48-year-old man from Antioch.

Additional inquiries or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective John Cox at (925)481-8147 or by emailing jcox@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips or information about this – or any other incident – can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



