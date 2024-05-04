Antioch School Board president will again attempt to oust superintendent during May 8 meeting

Antioch School Board Trustee Jag Lathan (left) and Board President Antonio Hernandez were the only members to attend a special meeting he called for Thursday, April 25, 2024, resulting in a lack of quorum and the meeting cancelled. The banner on the wall behind them recognizes the district in the state’s California Pivotal Practice Program which “celebrate(s) excellence in education and honor(s) exemplary schools, districts, teachers, students, and classified employees.” Video screenshot.

Following no quorums for special board meetings on the matter

Questions go unanswered by Hernandez about his efforts and by district staff on complaints against Turnage, two possible investigations

By Allen D. Payton

Only two Antioch Unified School District (AUSD) Board members attended the second special meeting called by Board President Antonio Hernandez for Thursday, April 25, 2024. That prevented the closed session from being held to consider the discipline, dismissal or removal of Superintendent Stephanie Anello and her evaluation. The meeting lasted less than a minute. (See the 8:00 minute mark of the board meeting video) (See related article)

As a result, he has included the same two items for the Closed Session portion of the regular board meeting scheduled for next Wednesday, May 8. The agenda items are listed as, 2.B. Public Employee: Discipline/Dismissal/Release [Pursuant to Government Code § 54957] and 2.C. Public Employee Performance Evaluation Title: Superintendent [Pursuant to Government Code section 54957].

The meetings follow his complaints about how Anello has handled the response to employee complaints against Kenny Turnage, who, at least until recently, was Director of the District’s Facilities, Maintenance and Operations Department. It is a repeated attempt by Hernandez, who has recently, publicly called for Anello’s resignation, to oust her since his second month in office following the November 2020 election. (See related article)

April 25 Board Meeting Cancelled

Hernandez, with Area 2 Trustee Jag Lathan sitting at the dais to his right, called the meeting to order at 7:05 p.m. Vice President Mary Rocha, and Trustees Dr. Clyde Lewis and Gary Hack were not in attendance and Anello’s seat was also empty. As previously reported, both Rocha and Lewis said they were unable to attend the meeting, were not asked if they could, and learned of it the day before. Nor did Rocha participate in setting the agenda, although the normal practice of the board is to include the vice president. In addition, Rocha shared that Anello had informed the trustees on Wednesday before the special meeting was called that she would be on sick leave until Tuesday, April 30. As of that day, Anello had still not returned to work.

During the April 25th meeting, a district staff member called the roll then said, “President Hernandez, we do not have a quorum. As you mentioned, the Brown Act (state open meeting law) prevents us from conducting a meeting.” Hernandez repeated what she said for those in the audience saying, “So, because we have not reached a quorum we cannot conduct official business. So, next I will entertain a motion to adjourn, as that is allowed under meetings.” While he was saying that last sentence the video switched to show just the district’s logo and then, as Lathan was making a motion, saying, “I make a motion,” the video ended before completing what she was saying.

On the Board Meeting page of the District’s website, it shows the first special meeting doesn’t appear and the second shows as, “CANCELLED”.

Attempts to reach Hack before the meeting asking if he planned to attend and attempts, following the meeting, asking him why he didn’t attend were unsuccessful.

More Questions for Hernandez Go Unanswered

In addition to the questions asked of Hernandez the night before the meeting, which have so far gone unanswered, the following were sent to him after: “Have you received any legal or other advice on how to handle the two items on your special meeting agenda? If so, from whom did you seek it? Since there was no quorum for either special meeting will you now place those two items on the agenda for the next regular school board meeting scheduled for May 8 and hold a closed session prior to its start at 7:00 p.m.?”

He did not respond. However, the last question was answered when the May 8th board meeting agenda was released on Friday.

Anello has not had an evaluation since at least January 2021 as the board has not been able to agree on the goals the members want her to achieve, upon which her evaluation could be based.

Some of the previous questions asked of Hernandez included, “Upon what do you plan to base the board’s evaluation of the superintendent? Have you and the board set any goals for the superintendent to achieve? Do you think it’s appropriate to call for the superintendent’s resignation before evaluating her performance? How can you fairly evaluate a superintendent after you’ve publicly called for their resignation?” Again, he has not yet responded.

Questions for District Staff Also Go Unanswered, Public Records Act Request Submitted

Questions were also emailed to Anello and other AUSD staff members, copying Kenny Turnage, sent on Saturday, May 27, have also gone unanswered.

They were asked if an internal investigation had already been conducted, by whom, and if it was someone in the District’s Human Resources Department and possibly Senior Director of Certificated HR Carrie Wells. They were also asked for the findings and if it was determined the desk Turnage moved to the top of a district maintenance department building was an extra desk from storage, not the employee’s and that Turnage did it as a joke.

The district staff members then were asked if any of that information was incorrect to provide the correct information.

They were also asked if the investigation, reported by NBC Bay Area, will be handled internally or by an outside agency or individual.

The district staff was also asked if what Trustee Rocha had shared, and was reported in a previous Herald article, that as of Wednesday morning April 24, Anello was on sick leave and that the board was informed prior to the special meeting being called for Thursday, April 25 is correct.

Finally, they were asked if Turnage was still working at his desk in the maintenance department office until Friday, April 19 and then placed on paid administrative leave as of Monday, April 22, as shared with the Herald by a district employee. Finally, the district staff members were asked where Turnage is currently working in the district, for his title, responsibilities and if any other district employees answer to him.

They were given until last Monday at noon to respond. Since they failed to, the questions were then submitted as a Public Records Act (PRA) request, for which government agencies have up to 10 business days to respond. The response can also be extended an additional 14 days if necessary. (See “The People’s Business – A Guide to the California’s Public Record Act” by the League of California Cities)

May 8 Board Meeting

Next Wednesday’s meeting will be held in the Board Room in the District Offices at 510 G Street, in historic, downtown Rivertown. The Closed Session begins at 6:00 p.m. with public comments allowed prior, recognitions and the regular meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. It can also be viewed live on the District’s YouTube channel.

Please check back for any updates to this report.



