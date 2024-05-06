Free Teen Skate Night in Antioch Thursday, May 9

Get ready to roll! You’re invited to Teen Skate Night at Paradise Skate in Antioch. This event is open to ages 12-18 and includes free skate rentals, food, and admission. Rest assured, adult supervision will be provided throughout the event. We look forward to seeing you there!

Please be advised: For all youth under the age of 18, a parent/guardian signature is required for sign-out at the conclusion of the event. Please come to the front entrance to sign out. Should you have any inquiries or concerns, please contact youth@antiochca.gov.

For more information visit paradiseskate.com or www.antiochca.gov/pscr/youth-services/council-of-teens.



