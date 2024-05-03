Grace Closet Community Resource & Health Fair in Antioch Saturday, May 11

11 AM – 3 PM

By Kibibi Columbus, Director of Outreach & Inreach, Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch

Need some information on resources regarding work, education, or health? The Grace Closet Community Resource & Health Fair (CR&HF) will provide information on resources for Health Care, Mental Health, Cal Fresh, Housing, Career/Job Training, Education, Prevention, Food & Clothing.

Come enjoy receiving a FREE Family Fun Day, Lunch, Games, Activities & Prizes for all ages at the CR&HF on Saturday, May 11th from 11 AM – 3 PM. We look forward to seeing you all at 3415 Oakley Road, Antioch.

Special thanks to our sponsors: Grace Arms of Antioch, Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch and the City of Antioch for awarding Grace Closet with an Enhancement Grant.

For more information visit www.gracearmsofantioch.org/grace-closet.



Grace Closet CR&HF 2024

