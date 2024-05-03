Oakland-based organization to lead another clean-up in Antioch Saturday, May 4

Part of their Positive Pull-Up Initiative serving communities impacted by crime, blight

Community Ready Corps (CRC), based in Oakland, California, supports positive engagements with low-income families by participating in the Positive Pull-Up this weekend, which aims to promote cleaner and safer neighborhoods by finding solutions to local problems. CRC will organize a week of community service that includes street cleanups, free food and music. These events have been scheduled from April 27 to May 4, 2024. As they did last month in Antioch and Pittsburg, CRC will hold another neighborhood cleanup in Antioch – Saturday, May 4, from 12 – 2 PM at Peppertree Way and Sycamore Drive.

“CRC is committed to debunking the doom loop narrative. As part of our Positive Pull-Up Initiative advocating for solution-focused strategies, we have repaired broken windows in restaurants impacted by crime. We will continue to support our communities because Oakland’s legacy is about showing the world that whenever something goes wrong, our communities will pull together to fix the problem,” says Tur-Ha Ak.

He further adds, “The impacts of the pandemic have spiked crime, homelessness, and blight. Let’s not forget food insecurities for struggling families in East and West Oakland, mostly who are Black and Brown. This Saturday, CRC is dedicating critical services and having fun while doing it.”

Information about CRC’s Positive Pull-Up Initiative can be found on CRC’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. The group’s social media posts, showing dozens of Black community members cleaning up the streets with a large Black garbage truck (affectionately called “Big Black”), have been shared hundreds of times and inspired others to join them. It also includes CRC members providing gift cards and produce giveaways to support low-income families in Oakland.

CRC is independently funded and takes no government subsidies to provide necessary materials and equipment, such as their garbage truck, to tackle public safety concerns.

Community Ready Corps (CRC) is a Black, self-determination organization that works to build capacity in nine specific areas: Self Defense & Safety, Economics & Prosperity, Family Systems & Stability, Traditions & Ways, Technology & Efficacy, Education & Competence, Art & Media, Politics & Governance, and Health & Well Being.



CRC Week of Service Antioch 5-4-24

