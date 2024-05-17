By Bill Harms

Get your unwanted documents shredded at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Antioch Saturday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations will raise funds for scholarships and other charitable purposes coordinated by the church’s Endowment Committee.

Through its endowment, the church has given scholarships to students pursuing college degrees as well as continuing education opportunities such as gaining teacher certification. It has also given a grant to support training school tutors, said Eileen Blumhardt-Butler, Endowment Committee Chair.

The endowment has provided a grant to a childcare center to enhance art education. A teacher received a grant to purchase microscopes for her middle school classroom.

“These grants are a way our church can share God’s love with the community,” Blumhardt-Butler said.

St. John’s Lutheran Church is located at 1360 East Tregallas Road and has Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and services at 10 a.m. on Sundays. For more information visit https://stjohnsantioch.org.



St John’s LC Shredding event 05-25-24

