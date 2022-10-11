Driver who caused crash injuring three siblings after school in Antioch last month arrested

Charges: assault with a deadly weapon and vehicular manslaughter as one of the three children was removed from life support and passed away

By Allen D. Payton

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 29-year-old Ray Shaqil Reeves, was arrested in Oakley by Antioch Police officers for causing the accident that struck and injured three 12-year-old siblings, a girl and two boys, on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, as they were walking home from school in Antioch. All three children were transported to hospitals and one of the boys was later removed from life support and passed away. (See related articles here and here)

Reeves caused the accident that resulted in the injuries. As previously reported, according to witnesses a red Chevrolet Impala struck a tan Mercury Mystique in the area of Sycamore Drive and Manzanita Way, forcing the Impala in the direction of the juveniles walking on the southwest corner of Sycamore Drive and Manzanita way.

According to witness statements, the Mercury Mystique was traveling westbound on Sycamore Drive and was waiting for traffic to clear before turning left (southbound) onto Manzanita Way. Simultaneously, the Chevrolet Impala exited Sycamore Square onto westbound Sycamore Drive at a high rate of speed. As the Impala approached the Mercury, the Impala attempted to pass the Mercury on the left just as the Mercury began to make the left-hand turn. Regrettably, the result was the Impala colliding into the Mercury, propelling the Impala in the direction of the juveniles reportedly walking home from school.

He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for violation of the following California Penal Code Sections: PC 192 (c)(1)-Vehicular Manslaughter, PC 245(a)(1)-Assault with a Deadly Weapon, PC 245(a)(1)-Assault with a Deadly Weapon, PC 245(a)(1)-Assault with a Deadly Weapon, PC 245(a)(1)-Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and PC 245(a)(1)-Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

UPDATE: His bail has been set at $390,000 and arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 1:30 p.m.

The Antioch Police Department thanked “the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for hearing this case and filing charges against Reeves.”

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of the children and pray for the family and loved ones during this time of grief. Words fall short of expressing our sorrow for the victims of this extremely tragic incident,” the APD shared in their press release about the arrest.



Share this:



Ray Reeves FB





Ray Reeves arrest & bail info





Ray Reeves charges filed

