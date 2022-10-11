November 8th ballots in the mail as of October 10th 

Clerk-Recorder-Registrar claims elections in Contra Costa County are secure

By Dawn Kruger, Civic Outreach/Engagement Specialist, Contra Costa County, Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department

On Friday, Debi Cooper, County Clerk-Recorder-Registrar, announced that registered voters in Contra Costa County will soon receive their Official Ballots for the upcoming November 8, 2022, General Election. Ballots were at the post office on Monday, October 10th and should arrive in mailboxes beginning today, October 11th. If you do not receive your ballot by October 20th, call their office at 925-335-7800.

Cooper emphasizes that “Elections have been designated as critical infrastructure of this nation. The State of California has one of the strongest voting security system standards in the country. Contra Costa County follows each and every procedure to ensure our residents can feel confident that their vote is being counted in the safest, most secure way possible.”

She also claims that “Contra Costa County Elections processes are not only safe and secure, but also fair, accurate, and accessible. Security protocols in place include:

The voting system is a paper-based system. The paper ballot submitted by the voter is considered the official record of the vote cast.

The voting system is NEVER connected to the internet or county network.

The voting system is physically restricted under lock and key; only authorized personnel are allowed in the area.

Strict chain of custody procedures and the two-person rule are enforced.

A state-mandated logic and accuracy test of the ballots and voting system is required to ensure votes are tabulated accurately.

After Election Day, the County is required to perform a manual hand tally (audit) of at least a 1% of the votes as part of the official canvass process to confirm that the voting system accurately tabulated and reported all votes cast.”

For more information about the November 8, 2022 General Election, go to The Contra Costa County Elections Office, your trusted source of nonpartisan elections information, visit the website at www.contracostavote.gov, or call 925-335-7800 M-F 8 am to 5 pm.



