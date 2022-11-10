Woman dies from hit-and-run collision in Antioch Tuesday night

By Darryl Saffold, Public Information Officer, Investigations Bureau, Antioch Police Department

ANTIOCH, CA. On 10/11/2022 at approximately 11:05 PM, Antioch Police Department Dispatch received numerous 911 calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway who was suffering from major injuries. Callers located the victim approximately 160 feet south of the Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road intersection.

At approximately 11:08 PM, Antioch Officers arrived on scene and located a 50-year-old female who was in critical condition. Officers immediately began life-saving measures with the assistance of other Emergency Medical Services that arrived at the scene to assist. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

During the investigation, it was determined that the victim was crossing the street westbound at the Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road intersection. Simultaneously, a vehicle driving southbound on Contra Loma Boulevard, at a high rate of speed, struck the female while she was in the crosswalk and before she could make it safely to the other side of the road. The involved vehicle then fled the area and did not stop to check on the status of the victim before leaving.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Antioch Police Department Traffic Unit at (925)779-6864 or email Officer Egan at Jegan@Antiochca.gov.

We offer our deepest condolences to the family of this tragic and unfortunate event.



Share this: