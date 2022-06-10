After she checked her calendar and selected the date

By Allen D. Payton

At the end of the regular Antioch City Council meeting Tuesday night, Oct. 11, 2022, Mayor Pro Tem Mike Barbanica who was leading the meeting in Mayor Lamar Thorpe’s absence, called for a special meeting. He wanted only one item on the agenda, a vote to censure Thorpe. Both Councilwomen Lori Ogorchock and Monica Wilson agreed.

Barbanica wanted to hold the meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13 or Friday, Oct. 14. But Wilson said she would be unavailable. She checked her calendar and selected next Tuesday night, Oct. 18th. Barbanica and Ogorchock agreed but Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker said she would be unavailable that night.

Then, Thursday morning at 9:50 a.m., Barbanica informed the Herald that “the special meeting has been cancelled. I received a call from the city attorney, and he informed me Monica had changed her mind.”

Asked if he would contact Wilson and Torres-Walker to learn if they were available another night to hold the special meeting Barbanica said he would call City Attorney Thomas L. Smith to poll the councilmembers to determine if there’s a third vote for a special meeting.

“I believe the mayor should be my third vote to hold a special meeting if he truly believes in transparency as he has claimed since taking office,” Barbanica added.

Efforts to reach Wilson were unsuccessful Wednesday morning asking her, “Why did you change your mind? Did you discover this morning a conflict in your schedule that night? Do you still support holding a special meeting to vote on censuring the mayor? If so, what nights next week are you available and have you informed the city attorney of those options?”

Efforts to reach Torres-Walker were unsuccessful asking if she supports holding a special meeting to vote on censuring the mayor and if so, what nights next week she’s available and has she informed the city attorney of those options.

Please check back later for any updates to this report.



