Vehicle injures three children walking home from school in Antioch Friday

By Antioch Police Department

On Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at approximately 3:20 PM, the Antioch Police Department Dispatch began to receive numerous reports of a major injury collision in which three juvenile pedestrians were struck by a vehicle. Witnesses stated that a red Chevrolet Impala struck a tan Mercury Mystique in the area of Sycamore Drive and Manzanita Way, forcing the Impala in the direction of the juveniles walking on the southwest corner of Sycamore Drive and Manzanita way.

At approximately 3:23 PM, Antioch Officers arrived at the scene of the collision and located two of the juveniles who were in critical condition. Officers immediately began life-saving measures when the third juvenile was located several feet away. With the assistance of Medical Emergency Services, all three juveniles were given medical attention at the scene and ultimately life-flighted to local area hospitals to receive additional medical care. Additionally, the driver of the Mystique was transported to a local area hospital as a precaution. In contrast, the driver of the Impala was also life-flighted to a local hospital for serious injuries sustained during the collision.

According to witness statements, the Mercury Mystique was traveling westbound on Sycamore Drive and was waiting for traffic to clear before turning left (southbound) onto Manzanita Way. Simultaneously, the Chevrolet Impala exited Sycamore Square onto westbound Sycamore Drive at a high rate of speed. As the Impala approached the Mercury, the Impala attempted to pass the Mercury on the left just as the Mercury began to make the left-hand turn. Regrettably, the result was the Impala colliding into the Mercury, propelling the Impala in the direction of the juveniles reportedly walking home from school.

According to the children’s aunt, Veronica Finley, the victims are one girl and two boys.

9/18/22 9:15 PM UPDATE: Asked about each of their conditions, Sunday night, she shared, “Cheyenne who is at U.C Davis is improving. Mason and Gianathon are at Oakland Children’s. Mason is also improving, Gianathon has not improved, and we are praying but it’s not looking good.”

Asked for their ages, Finley responded, “They are 12 years old they are a blended family.”

“If Gianathon survives they say he will be paralyzed from the neck down as his spine was partially severed,” she continued. “We are waiting for the results of the EEG test to see if there is any brain function. He is on life support.”

9/19/22 12:39 AM UPDATE: A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to help with expenses. The goal is $20,000. https://www.gofundme.com/f/family-devastated-by-children-being-hit-by-car

We offer our deepest condolences to the families of this tragic and unfortunate incident and pray for a speedy recovery for all the involved parties. Additionally, we would like to thank all the community members and first responders who assisted as this event unfolded.

Due to the ongoing and active nature of the investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



