Antioch Council honors late, former City Clerk Florence “Chickie” Rundall

Florence “Chickie” Rundall’s family, including husband Dennis and sons (center), were joined by the city council members and city clerk following presentation of the proclamation on July 28, 2026. Photo by Allen D. Payton

By Allen D. Payton

During their meeting on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, the Antioch City Council honored honor the late and former City Clerk Florence “Chickie” Rundall who passed away on June 11th. Mayor Ron Bernal read the proclamation approved unanimously then presented it to Rundall’s family members, including her husband Dennis, who were in attendance. Her oldest son spoke and thanked the council who then took photos with the family.

PROCLAMATION IN MEMORY OF FLORENCE “CHICKIE” VIRGINIA RUNDALL FORMER CITY CLERK

WHEREAS, the City of Antioch and the community lost a deeply cherished community member, with the passing of Florence “Chickie” Rundall on June 11, 2026;

WHEREAS, Florence “Chickie” Rundall born October 1, 1940, in Miami Beach, Florida, dedicated her life to public service;

WHEREAS, Florence “Chickie” Rundall faithfully served the City of Antioch, first as Deputy City Clerk and later as City Clerk, where her integrity and exemplary work ethic contributed significantly to the transparent operations

of municipal government for nearly 25 years;

WHEREAS, Florence is remembered as a distinguished individual whose devotion to civic responsibility has set a lasting standard of excellence for all who follow;

WHEREAS, beyond her professional accomplishments, Florence was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and devoted community member, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, warmth, and cherished memories shared among her family, friends, and colleagues; and

WHEREAS, the City of Antioch honors Florence, and memorializes her dedication and commitment to the community.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON BERNAL, Mayor of the City of Antioch, hereby recognize the significant contributions of Florence “Chickie” Virginia Rundall over the course of her distinguished career and join the community in mourning her passing.

JULY 28, 2026

RON BERNAL, Mayor



Chickie Rundall proclamation 072826

