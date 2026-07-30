Antioch Sales Tax Oversight Committee, Board of Admin Appeals needs members

Make a difference in and serve your community

Application Deadline: Friday, Aug. 14 by 5:00 PM

By Allen D. Payton

The City of Antioch encourages residents to become involved in their local community. One way to do so is to serve on various commissions, boards, and committees. Any interested resident is encouraged to apply.

The City of Antioch is now accepting applications for two important volunteer opportunities: Sales Tax Citizens’ Oversight Committee – Help promote transparency and accountability by reviewing sales tax revenue and expenditures, monitoring compliance with ballot measure requirements and advising the City Council on oversight matters; and the Board of Administrative Appeals (BOAA) – Serve your community by reviewing administrative determinations, conducting public hearings, evaluating evidence, and helping ensure fair and impartial decisions.

These are meaningful opportunities to contribute your experience, strengthen local government, and serve your community.

Sales Tax Citizens’ Oversight Committee Details

The Sales Tax Citizens’ Oversight Committee shall review the expenditures and report publicly how the funds from the City’s Measure W one-cent sales tax are being used to address the City Council’s stated priorities of maintaining Antioch’s fiscal stability, police patrols, 911 emergency response, youth violence prevention programs; ensuring water quality/safety; repairing streets; cleaning up parks/illegal dumping; restoring youth afterschool/summer programs; and other essential services.

Committee members are responsible for the following duties:

Reviewing annual sales tax revenue and expenditure reports.

Monitoring compliance with ballot measure requirements.

Providing transparency to the public regarding fund usage.

Advising the City Council on accountability measures.

Each year, an independent auditor shall complete a public audit report of the revenue raised and its expenditure. The Committee’s review shall be completed in conjunction with the City’s budget process. The Committee’s report on its review, whether oral or written, shall be considered by the City Council at a public meeting before April 1 of each year. Any written report shall be a matter of public record.

The Council’s intent of Measure W is to split the revenue on the following basis: 80% for the maintenance of public safety, 10% for youth services, and the remaining 10% for supporting quality of life and fiscal stability and accountability. The sales tax passed by Antioch voters in November 2018 lasts for 20 years. (See related Herald articles here, here, here and here)

The official ballot measure language reads: “Antioch’s Quality of Life Measure. To maintain Antioch’s fiscal stability, police patrols, 911 emergency response, youth violence prevention programs; ensuring water quality/safety; repairing streets; cleaning up parks/illegal dumping; restoring youth afterschool/summer programs; other essential services; shall the measure be adopted approving an ordinance to renew the sales tax at the one-cent rate, raising approximately $14,000,000 annually, expiring in twenty years, with mandatory annual independent financial audits, and independent citizens oversight?”

Committee Seats:

Seven (7) Members, 4-year terms.

Vacancies:

Three (3) Full-Term Vacancies, expiring March 2030

Two (2) Full-Term Vacancies, expiring March 2028

Meetings: The Committee shall meet at least twice a year.

Staff Liaison: Dawn Merchant, City of Antioch Finance Director

Requirements:

Must be a resident of the City of Antioch.

At least one member of the Committee shall have a financial, accounting or auditing background.

Commissioners are required to submit the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) Form 700 (Statement of Economic Interests) upon assuming office, and every year thereafter.

Commissioners are required to complete a 2-hour online AB1234 Ethics course within one year of their appointment.

Newly appointed and reappointed Members are required to take an Oath of Office administered by the City Clerk.

To learn more visit Sales Tax Citizens’ Oversight Committee | Antioch, CA.

See Application.

Board of Administrative Appeals Details

The BOAA hears appeals regarding administrative decisions by any official of the city and approves liens on properties.

Board members are responsible for carrying out the following duties:

Reviewing administrative determinations.

Conducting public hearings.

Evaluating evidence and testimony.

Rendering fair and unbiased decisions.

The Board consists of five members and one alternate to be appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by a majority of the Council. The alternate member shall serve a term of two years.

Committee Seats:

Five (5) Board Members, 4-year terms.

One (1) Alternate Board Member, 2-year term.

Vacancies:

Three (3) Full-Term Vacancies, expiring March 2030

One (1) Alternate Vacancy, 2-Year Term

Meetings: First Thursday of the month at 3:00 p.m.

Staff Liaison: City Clerk’s Office

Requirements:

Must be a resident of the City of Antioch.

Three (3) members shall have experience in building construction trades and/or training in the CA Code of Regulations.

Board members are required to submit the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) Form 700 (Statement of Economic Interests) upon assuming office, and every year thereafter.

Board members are required to complete a 2-hour online AB1234 Ethics course within one year of their appointment.

Newly appointed and reappointed Members are required to take an Oath of Office administered by the City Clerk.

For more information visit Board of Administrative Appeals | Antioch, CA.

See Application.

Application Deadline: Friday, August 14, 2026, by 5:00 PM

To be considered for the vacancy position(s), please complete an application and submit it to the City Clerk’s Office by the deadline date listed above. Applications are also located on the City’s Website at www.antiochca.gov/739/Boards-Commissions and may be picked up in person at Antioch City Hall, 200 H Street, Antioch, CA.

Please email your completed application to: cityclerk@antiochca.gov. You can also drop off your application (Attn: City Clerk) in the water billing drop-off box located in the parking lot just outside of Antioch City Hall.



Antioch Committee & Brd Vacancies





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