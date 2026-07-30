State law again allows remote public comments during city council, other legislative meetings for four years

Councilmembers Monica Wilson (top) and Tamisha Torres-Walker and then-City Manager Ron Bernal participate in a council meeting remotely Feb. 26, 2021, during COVID. The practice ended in Feb. 2023. Now a maximum of two council members can participate remotely, and the public can offer comments remotely, as well. Herald file video screenshot.

Requires policy for handling technology disruptions, misconduct

Also, changes rules for officials’ remote participation in meetings and on social media, reporting of compensation for top staff

By Allen D. Payton

Just like during COVID, members of the public again have the opportunity to participate remotely in city council and other government meetings, either by phone call or online via videoconferencing. Passed in 2025 and signed into law last Oct. 3, Senate Bill 707 modernizes the Ralph M. Brown Act, California’s open meeting law, went into effect July 1, 2026, and lasts until January 1, 2030. It requires that “all open and public meetings include an opportunity for members of the public to attend via a two-way telephonic service or a two-way audiovisual platform.” In Antioch, the law applies to all public meetings “of the City Council and all eligible subsidiary bodies as directed by the City Council,” such as commissions, boards, committees and council subcommittees.

The Council previously voted to end remote participation by both officials and members of the public in February 2023.

In addition, the law requires, “an eligible legislative body, on or before July 1, 2026, to approve at a noticed public meeting in open session a policy regarding disruption of telephonic or internet services occurring during meetings subject to these provisions, as specified, and would require the eligible legislative body to comply with certain requirements relating to disruption, including for certain disruptions, recessing the open session for at least one hour and making a good faith attempt to restore the service.”

The new law also requires “that the eligible legislative body take specified actions to encourage residents to participate in public meetings.” District 3 Councilman Don Freitas suggested at the meeting on Tuesday, July 28th, that the council make an effort to inform the public of the new, remote process.

Source: City of Antioch

During their meeting on April 14, 2026, the Council was provided a presentation on SB707 (agenda Item 13) which included various changes to the state’s open meeting law.

Orderly Conduct – Mayor Can Cut Off Disruptive Remote Participants

The new law “Clarifies statutory authority to remove disruptive remote participants to maintain the orderly conduct of the meeting” for proper decorum. “The Chair must issue a specific warning before muting or disconnecting a disruptive user” to prevent “Zoom Bombers” as occurred during COVID with comments that included profanity and racial epithets by some who called in during public comments. The Council must also “Establish clear conduct rules (e.g., time limits, profanity) and apply them neutrally to all speakers.”

Technology Disruptions

The City Council approved Antioch’s policy regarding technology disruptions during their meeting on May 12, 2026 (See agenda Item 9). According to the staff report on the policy, it “ensures transparency, public participation, and continuity of government during technology disruptions if the City Council finds the public interest in continuing the meeting outweighs the public interest in remote public access.”

If a technology disruption occurs, “the meeting must remain in recess for up to one hour or until remote access is restored, whichever occurs first. If service is restored within that time, the Council will reconvene and proceed with the agenda.”

According to the April 14th presentation, technology disruptions require a:

Mandatory Pause: If remote access service fails, the legislative body must recess to attempt to restore the connection before adjourning;

Public Notification: Staff must immediately post real-time status updates on the meeting webpage and announce the delay on all available social channels.

Physical Access to Meeting Room: The physical meeting room must remain open and accessible to the public during the entire recess period.

The “Public Interest” Finding:If remote service is not restored after one hour, the Council may make a formal finding that the “public interest in continuing the meeting outweighs the lack of remote access.” This finding must be adopted by a recorded roll call vote before any further business occurs.

Meetings of Other City Legislative Bodies

The presentation explains that meeting of other eligible city boards, committees, commissions and council subcommittees “include bodies that serve exclusively in advisory capacities, cannot take final action and do not have primary subject matter jurisdiction. (Example: APOC – Antioch Police Oversight Committee). These can include bodies constituted with elected officials. (Example: Cannabis Subcommittee).”

However, “the City Council must formally direct these bodies follow two-way requirements. To do so, the Council must find that circumstances justify use of two-way communication, such communication would enhance public access, and would promote attraction, retention and diversity of the bodies’ memberships. Findings would have to be made by resolution of the City Council.”

Finally, “if two-way communication is required, there must be one physical meeting location, at least one board and staff member must be present there and the present board member must appear on camera. Special standards apply if any member appears via teleconferencing.”

More Reasons & Opportunities for Officials’ Remote Participation in Meetings

SB707 also adds more reasons why public officials can participate in meetings remotely and increases from two to a maximum of five uses per year. Valid reasons labeled, “Just Cause” and “Emergency Circumstances”, now include family medical emergencies, childcare or caregiving needs, military service and contagious illness.

Members must “provide notice and public disclosure at the start of the meeting in accordance with local procedure” and

“explicitly disclose if any individuals over the age of 18 are present in the room with them, and state their relationships…during roll call.”

“The City is required to publish a member-by-member utilization report annually to ensure accountability,” the presentation added.

But a majority of the members must be present in-person to have a quorum to conduct a meeting.

Officials’ Participation on Social Media

The law also changes how public officials can engage with the public on social media. According to the April 14th presentation, officials may now engage with the public’s posts on city matters (e.g., answering questions on a resident’s post, but it includes a strict prohibition that “officials cannot respond to, like, share, or repost other council members’ content on the same topic to avoid ‘serial meetings’” of a majority of members outside the setting of a publicly noticed meeting.

Reporting of Staff Compensation Before Council Vote

Also, according to the presentation, the new law requires that the Council provide, “An oral report…in open session before taking final action on compensation” for all department heads not just for executives such as the City Manager and City Attorney. “The verbal report will include the position title, a summary of compensation elements, and any contract changes.”

Antioch Virtual Speaker Rules & Procedure

According to the Speaker Rules published in each council meeting agenda, “The public has the opportunity to address the City Council on each agenda item. No one may speak more than once on an agenda item or during ‘Public Comments’.

“To provide oral public comments during the meeting, please click the following link to register in advance to access the meeting via Zoom Webinar:

https://antiochca.zoom.us/j/85331467540?pwd=FBgvevB5PJqaMItpDMQhf9pNjqFNb0.1

Meeting ID: 853 3146 7540

Passcode: 167974

Dial-In Number: +1 (669) 444-9171

“You will be asked to enter an email address and a name. Your email address will not be disclosed to the public. After registering, you will receive an email with instructions on how to connect to the meeting. When the Mayor announces public comments, click the “raise hand” feature in Zoom.

“When calling into the meeting using the Zoom Webinar telephone number, press *9 on your telephone keypad to ‘raise your hand’. Please ensure your Zoom client is updated so staff can enable your microphone when it is your turn to speak. Speakers will be notified shortly before they are called to speak.

“When you are called to speak, please limit your comments to the time allotted. The City cannot guarantee that its network and/or the site will be uninterrupted.”



SB 707 Brown Act presentation 041426 cover





City logo & ACC mtg 02-26-21

