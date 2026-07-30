Antioch Police execute search warrant during explosives investigation

Con Fire, Walnut Creek Police Bomb Squad, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assist

By Lt. William Whitaker #6155, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

Following an investigation that began at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, the Antioch Police Department served a search warrant on Thursday July 30th at a residence in the 4000 block of South Royal Links Circle as part of an ongoing investigation involving possible homemade explosive devices.

To ensure the operation was conducted safely, the Antioch Police Department coordinated with specialized law enforcement partners. The Department thanks Con Fire, the Walnut Creek Police Department Bomb Squad, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for their professionalism, expertise and assistance throughout this investigation.

The scene has been secured, and investigators have determined there are no ongoing public safety concerns.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. To protect the integrity of the investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

The Antioch Police Department appreciates the community’s cooperation and patience during this operation. Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Antioch Police Detective Shaffer at (925) 779-6944 or by email cshaffer@antiochca.gov.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Explosives Investigation Media Release 0728-3026

