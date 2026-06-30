Former Antioch City Clerk Florence “Chickie” Rundall passes at 85

Florence “Chickie” Virginia Rundall, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on October 1, 1940, in Miami Beach, Florida, where she spent her early years before beginning a remarkable life of service, family and adventure.

As a young woman, Florence attended the Washington School for Secretaries in Washington, D.C. Following her graduation, she had the honor of serving in the secretarial pool for President John F. Kennedy, an experience she cherished throughout her life.

In December 1962, Florence married the love of her life, Dennis Rundall. Together they built a beautiful marriage filled with love, laughter, and countless adventures spanning more than six decades.

Florence and Dennis were blessed with three sons: Daniel (Denise), Frank, and John (Emily). Her greatest joy was her family. She was a proud grandmother to Beth (Kelly), Daniel (Montana), David Jay (Ashley), Crystal (Travis), David (Anne), Josiah, Wesley (Elise), James (Lauren), Levi, Deanna, Noah, Hannah, and Dillon. She was also blessed with ten great-grandchildren. Nothing made Chickie happier than spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, celebrating milestones, sharing stories, and creating memories that will live on for generations.

Florence dedicated about 25 years of service to the City of Antioch, where she served as Deputy City Clerk before later becoming City Clerk. She took great pride in her work and was respected for her professionalism, integrity, and dedication to serving her community.

After retirement, Florence and Dennis embraced their love of travel. Together they explored nearly every corner of the United States in their motorhome, making lifelong memories on the open road before eventually settling in Oakley, California. Whether visiting new places or enjoying quiet moments at home, they treasured every adventure they shared together.

Florence will be remembered for her warm heart, unwavering devotion to her family, quiet strength, and generous spirit. She had a gift for making everyone feel welcome, and her kindness touched the lives of all who knew her.

She leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, service, and family that will continue to inspire those fortunate enough to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her memory will forever live on in the hearts of her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and dear friends.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Florence “Chickie” Rundall’s life on Saturday, July 25, at the Pittsburg Elks Lodge (200 Marina Blvd), from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. We welcome all who knew and loved Chickie to join us in honoring her life, sharing memories, and celebrating the lasting impact she had on so many. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to the family.



Florence Chickie Rundall & dates

