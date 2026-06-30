CHP urges drivers to ‘slow their roll’ during Independence Day weekend Holiday Enforcement Period July 2-5

Speeding continues to endanger lives on California roadways, making it a priority for the California Highway Patrol in its efforts to make roads safer.

By Jaime Coffee, CHP Director of Communications Office of Media Relations

SACRAMENTO— The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is reminding motorists to slow down and drive responsibly as they head out for Independence Day celebrations statewide. To address unsafe driving and keep California’s roads safe, the CHP will conduct a Holiday Enforcement Period (HEP) from July 2 at 6 p.m. to July 5 at 11:59 p.m., with an emphasis on combating speeding.

During last year’s 78-hour Independence Day HEP, CHP officers responded to more than 850 speed-related crashes. Tragically, at least seven of those collisions resulted in the loss of life, and nearly 400 crashes resulted in injuries to those involved. In addition, CHP officers made 1,311 arrests for driving under the influence – an average of one DUI arrest every three and a half minutes.

“Reckless driving and speeding continue to endanger lives on California’s roadways,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “As families and friends travel this holiday weekend, we urge everyone to slow down, be considerate of others and make responsible choices behind the wheel. Getting there safely is what matters most.”

Higher Speeds, Greater Consequences

Speeding is dangerous – it slows reaction time, increases stopping distance and crash severity, and can lead to serious, even fatal, consequences. According to the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, an average of more than 115,000 collisions in California each year are attributed to speed. The data also shows that speeding contributes to about 600 traffic-related deaths statewide each year.

﻿During this Independence Day HEP, the CHP will continue using 100 low-profile, specially marked patrol vehicles to target dangerous driving behaviors on California’s highways. These vehicles blend into traffic, allowing officers to identify reckless drivers before taking enforcement action. Since their deployment last year, CHP officers operating these vehicles have issued over 59,000 speed-related citations statewide.

Pilot Program Targets Speeds

In December 2025, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the CHP launched a pilot program to swiftly take action against drivers caught traveling more than 100 mph, aiming to reduce potentially deadly crashes. The FAST (Forwarded Actions for Speeding Tickets) program automatically refers drivers to the DMV for review – independent of any court proceedings – to determine whether immediate action, such as license suspension or revocation, is warranted.

According to the DMV, the CHP submitted more than 3,200 FAST referrals between January and May 2026 for drivers engaging in speeding and high-risk driving behavior. The DMV responded with more than 3,000 suspension and re-examination actions, 94.3% of which were upheld after administrative review and hearings, demonstrating the program’s effectiveness in identifying drivers who pose a significant risk to public safety.

Simple Steps to Help Save Lives

To help prevent crashes and save lives this Independence Day weekend, the CHP encourages everyone to take the following safety precautions:

Plan ahead and designate a sober driver before celebrations begin.

Use a rideshare service, taxi or public transportation if you have been drinking.

Host responsibly and ensure guests have a safe way home.

Never drive under the influence of alcohol, cannabis or other impairing substances.

Always wear your seat belt; it remains one of the most effective ways to reduce injuries and save lives in a crash.

If someone is about to drive impaired, speak up, take the keys, and help them get home safely.

Help remove a dangerous driver from the road by dialing 9-1-1.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service and Security.



CHP Independence Day HEP

