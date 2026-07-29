Help shape Antioch’s future at the library July 30

Photos: City of Antioch

Part of the General Plan Update process

By City of Antioch

We were at the Antioch Library today, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, for a General Plan Visioning Workshop, as part of the General Plan Update process, connecting with residents to hear what they love about Antioch and what they’d like to see in the years ahead.

Thank you to everyone who stopped by to share ideas, ask questions, and help shape the vision for our community’s future.

Missed us today? There’s still another opportunity!

Tomorrow, Thursday, July 30th

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Antioch Library – 501 W. 18th Street

Your input helps guide decisions about housing, transportation, parks, economic development, public spaces, and more. We hope to see you there!

For more information about the General Plan Update or to take the online survey visit https://antioch.generalplan.org.



Antioch General Plan Update at Library 072926

