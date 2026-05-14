Antioch Police seek individual, public’s help IDing him, regarding March homicide

The driver of the white car seen on W. 2nd Street in these City Hall surveillance camera video screenshots is sought by police regarding the homicide on March 13, 2026. Source: Antioch PD

48-year-old Concord man died from injuries sustained in beating near Antioch waterfront

By Lt. William Whitaker #6155, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

The Antioch Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the driver of the vehicle pictured above in connection with an ongoing investigation related to an incident that occurred on March 13, 2026.

Investigators would like to speak with this individual to obtain additional information and better understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As previously reported, on Friday, March 13th at 5:42 p.m., Antioch police officers responded to the 700 block of W. 1st Street for a report of a physical fight in progress.

The 48-year-old victim, later identified as a Concord man, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He never regained consciousness and was removed from life support on March 21, 2026.

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau is actively investigating this incident.

Anyone who recognizes the driver or has information that may assist investigators is encouraged to contact Detective Jeong at (925) 779-6933 or jjeong@antiochca.gov.

Efforts to obtain the victim’s identity have been unsuccessful to date. Please check back later for any updates to this report.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Driver of car sought by police APD

