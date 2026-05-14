Antioch Recreation Department recognized for Excellence in Marketing

The Antioch Parks & Recreation Social Media Team displaying the CPRS Award, consists of Photographers and Videographers Michael Smith, Vincent Cecilio, Demetrios Syrengelas and Alessandra Necor; and Graphic Designers Melvin Morales and Kassidy Forks. Photo: Antioch Recreation Department

Social Media Team celebrates with City Manager, Department Director and staff

By Allen D. Payton

Antioch Parks & Recreation was recognized earlier this year for outstanding marketing and community outreach. They received the Excellence in Marketing Award from the California Park & Recreation Society (CPRS) District 3. This award highlights the team’s dedication to innovative communication and meaningful engagement with our residents.

With the theme of “Excellence in Bloom”, on February 26 at the Pleasant Hill Senior Center, the 2025 Awards and Installation Banquet was held to “celebrate the incredible achievements across our district, recognize outstanding leaders, and enjoy an afternoon of connection, recognition and inspiration.”

In an email to City of Antioch Recreation Department staff on February 19, 2026, the CPRS District 3 Board wrote: “Congratulations! Our panel of seven Past Presidents served as judges, and your application for the Excellence in Marketing Award has been selected as a winner. Congratulations! Cheers!”

Asked who attended the event, Parks & Recreation Director Shahad Wright said, “We had almost our whole team there.”

That included City Manager Bessie Scott, Administrative Analyst Emily Reinard, Recreation Supervisors Jun Gandia, Jaylyn Valenzuela and La’Nae Jackson, Coordinator Victoria Alvarado and Wright.

Posts on the City’s Instagram account read, “We’re proud of the work being done to connect Antioch to programs, events, and opportunities year-round. What an amazing award for the department for the wonderful team that works daily to keep Antioch residents informed, entertained and inspired.

“A special thank you to each and every recreation employee that helps support the marketing team in their efforts and an extra special thank you to each marketing team member that are often behind the lens capturing moments of laughter, enjoyment, and community for Antioch residents to enjoy. Way to go, team!”

Wright shared a “video made by our social media team, the real stars of the team who take the photos and create the videos.”

According to the organization, the “CPRS District 3 Awards are an opportunity to recognize outstanding programs, projects, and individuals in the field of Parks and Recreation. Celebrate innovation, creativity and excellence by submitting nominations showcasing our field’s best of the best.” The Excellence in Marketing is a new and competitive award which celebrates outstanding achievements in developing and implementing innovative and effective marketing campaigns, materials, or strategies that enhance the visibility, engagement and impact of parks and recreation services.

The 2025 CPRS District 3 Award Program categories included:

AGENCY AWARDS (non-competitive)

● Outstanding Volunteer in Parks & Recreation

● Outstanding Non-Profit Organization Partner in Parks & Recreation

● Outstanding Business Partner in Parks & Recreation

AGENCY SHOWCASE AWARDS (competitive)

● Outstanding Facility/Park

● Outstanding Recreation Program/Special Event

● Outstanding Justice, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Impact Award Program/Training

● Excellence in Marketing *new*

PROFESSIONAL SERVICE AWARDS

● RISING STAR *new* (non-competitive)

● LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT (non-competitive)

● MVP (competitive)

Each agency could submit up to one entry per category.

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Antioch Parks & Recreation Supervisors La’Nae Jackson (with plaque) and Jun Gandia (center) accepting the award on behalf of the department from CPRS representatives during the February event. Photo: Antioch Rec. Dept.

In an email to his fellow department staff the following day, Gandia wrote, “WE DID IT! We have been honored with the CPRS Excellence in Marketing Award, a recognition that reflects our collective hard work, creativity, and determination!

“This incredible achievement was made possible by the outstanding teamwork of our Social Media and Marketing Committee, who brought ideas to life with passion and innovation. A huge shoutout to our talented photographers, videographers, and graphic designers, whose visual storytelling elevated our campaigns to new heights

“I’d like to extend a special thanks to La’Nae (Jackson) for helping me with application compiling all the data and analytics. Your dedication and expertise were pivotal in presenting our achievements in the best light.

“This award is not just a trophy on the shelf; it’s a testament to what we can accomplish together. ‘Teamwork makes the dream work,’ and this recognition is proof that our collaboration and commitment can lead to extraordinary results.

“Thank you once again to everyone for your contributions, creativity, and enthusiasm. Let’s celebrate this win and continue pushing forward.”

Organization

The California Park & Recreation Society is proud to serve a vibrant community of professionals through our 15 geographic Districts and 8 Sections that focus on areas like aquatics, aging services, recreation, administration, and more. CPRS District 3 is part of Region 1 andincludes 35 cities, districts and agencies in Contra Costa and Alameda counties.



CPRS District 3 slogan & Antioch Parks & Rec logo





La’Nae Jackson & Jun Gandia accept award





CPRS logo





Award & Antioch Parks & Rec Social Media Team with CPRS Award plaque

