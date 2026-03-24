48-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in beating near Antioch waterfront

Police seek suspect for felony battery

By Lt. William Whitaker # 6155, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Friday, March 13, 2026, at 5:42 p.m., Antioch police officers responded to the 700 block of W. 1st Street for a report of a physical fight in progress. While en route, officers were advised that one of the involved individuals had collapsed.

Upon arrival, officers located a 48-year-old man unconscious but breathing and immediately provided medical aid. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The victim never regained consciousness and was removed from life support on March 21, 2026.

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau is actively investigating this incident. No additional information is being released at this time. The Investigations Bureau will provide updates as they become available.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Jeong at (925) 779-6933 or jjeong@antiochca.gov.



APD badge Crime Scene tape – Beating Death

