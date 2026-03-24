Pittsburg man arrested for US Bank robbery in Antioch

Customers and a security guard can be seen at the US Bank branch inside the Antioch Raley’s store the day after the robbery. Photo by Allen D. Payton

Gave back money plus “a dollar extra”

“He probably just wanted a place to eat and sleep.” – Raley’s employee

By Lt. Michael Mellone, Antioch Police Department

On Monday, March 23, 2026, at 6:06 p.m., Antioch Police Department officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress at the US Bank located inside the Raley’s supermarket at 3636 Lone Tree Way, Antioch.

According to reports, the suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Pittsburg resident Gerald Anthony Oretger, entered the bank and passed a handwritten note to a teller demanding money. The teller complied and provided cash. Oretger briefly left the bank but returned shortly afterward and voluntarily returned the money to the teller. A security guard on the premises detained Oretger.

According to a store employee who spoke on condition of anonymity, “The guy walked into the store handed a note to the teller. There was no gun. He asked the security guard to arrest and handcuff him. But the guard said he had no handcuffs. He probably just wanted a place to eat and sleep. He actually gave the money back to the bank and gave them a dollar extra.”

When officers arrived and attempted to take Oretger into custody, he began striking, spitting on and kicking multiple officers. He also attempted to grab an officer’s service weapon. Oretger was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation prior to booking.

No bank employees, customers or officers sustained serious injuries during the incident.

Oretger will be booked at the Martinez Detention Facility on the following charges:

1. Robbery — California Penal Code Section 211 (Felony)

2. First-Degree Burglary — California Penal Code Section 460(a) (Felony)

3. Attempting to Remove a Firearm from a Peace Officer — California Penal Code Section 148(d) (Felony)

4. Battery on a Peace Officer — California Penal Code Section 243(b) (Misdemeanor)

The Antioch Police Department thanks the public, as well as the employees of US Bank and Raley’s, for their cooperation during the response.

According to localcrimenews.com, Oretger was previously arrested twice in 2016 by Pittsburg Police for resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer and for an outstanding warrant.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Antioch Police Department at (925) 778-2441.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this arrest.



US Bank inside Raley’s 03-24-26 ADP

