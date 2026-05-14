May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

Source: APD

By Antioch Police Department

The Antioch Police Department is reminding everyone to Look Twice for Motorcycles. As the weather warms up, more riders are out on the road, making it important for all drivers to stay alert and help prevent crashes and save lives.

“Most crashes involving motorcycles happen when drivers simply don’t see them. Taking a few extra seconds to look twice can prevent a tragedy.” — Sergeant Rob Green

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 6,335 motorcyclists were killed in traffic crashes nationwide in 2023. In California, 583 motorcyclists lost their lives.

Drivers

• Check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes

• Leave plenty of space between your vehicle and motorcycles

• Watch for turn signals and make sure riders are actually turning before proceeding

Motorcyclists

• Wear a DOT-compliant helmet and eye protection

• Wear protective gear and reflective clothing

• Ride defensively and avoid blind spots

• Keep headlights on, even during the day

Never drive or ride distracted or under the influence of alcohol or drugs.



APD Look Out for Motorcycles

