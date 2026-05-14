Rodeo returns to the Contra Costa County Fair Friday, May 15

By Allen D. Payton

After more than 20 years, the rodeo returns to the Contra Costa County Fair, this year, with Bulls and Broncs beginning 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2026.

The Silver Bridge Rodeo Company brings the spirit of the West to life with world-class bull riding and broncs events that showcase the grit, skill, and courage of rodeo’s toughest athletes. From thunderous eight-second rides to airborne broncs and charging bulls!

General Admission is $19.00. Does not include Fair admission.

Rodeo Event Tickets sold separately online through Saffire Ticket by clicking, HERE.

For more information about the 2026 Contra Costa County Fair visit www.contracostafair.com.



CCFair 2026 Rodeo Bulls & Broncs 05-15-26

