Antioch to honor the fallen on Memorial Day Monday, May 25

By City of Antioch Recreation Department

Honoring the brave men and women who gave everything for our freedom. Join us this Memorial Day as the Delta Veterans Group and the City of Antioch come together to remember, reflect and honor our fallen heroes.

According to MemorialDay2026.com, “Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States dedicated to honoring and mourning military personnel who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. It’s a day of remembrance, reflection and gratitude for the ultimate sacrifice made by service members throughout American history.

“Memorial Day traces its roots to the years following the Civil War, when communities across America began decorating the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers. Originally called ‘Decoration Day,’ the observance was first widely celebrated on May 30, 1868, when flowers were placed on the graves of Union and Confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery.

“After World War I, Memorial Day evolved from honoring just Civil War casualties to commemorating American military personnel who died in all wars. In 1971, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, officially declaring Memorial Day a federal holiday and moving its observance to the last Monday in May.”

Photo: Antioch Recreation Dept.

Oak View Memorial Park Cemetery

2500 E. 18th Street, Antioch

8:00 AM – Pancake Breakfast

10:00 AM – Memorial Day Ceremony

Antioch Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6435

815 Fulton Shipyard Road, Antioch

12:00 PM – Lunch at Antioch VFW

Let us stand united in gratitude and remembrance.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



2026 Antioch Memorial Day promo





Antioch Memorial Day

