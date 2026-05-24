Includes not filling 12 sworn police officer vacancies until FY27-28, assistant city manager position, keeping Acting CM until end of June 2027

Will conduct performance evaluations of new city attorney, manager who is currently on paid leave

By Allen D. Payton

During a Special Closed Session Meeting on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, the Antioch City Council will conduct performance evaluations of both the new City Attorney Lori Asuncion, as well as City Manager Bessie Scott, who has been on paid leave since May 6th. The session will begin at 4:00 p.m. That will be followed by another Special Meeting Study Session on the 2026-27 Budget, as well as the 5-Year Capital Improvement Program for 2026-31 at 5:00 p.m. The regular meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. when the city attorney will report out any actions taken during Closed Session.

Performance Evaluations

Asuncion was hired in February and started in her new position on March 2nd. So, the session labeled “1) Public Employee Performance Evaluation…City Attorney” will most likely be the Council’s opportunity to discuss with Asuncion the goals and objectives they want and expect her to accomplish in order to provide her with an annual evaluation next year.

During Closed Session of a special council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, May 5, the City Council, on a 4-0-1 vote, with District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker voting to abstain, placed Scott “on leave of absence effective Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Compensation will continue without disruption,” Asuncion announced.

Source: City of Antioch

Budget Study Session, Staff Answers Councilmembers’ Questions

During the Special Meeting Study Session on the 2026-27 Budget Development, staff will provide answers to questions from the City Council posed during their special meeting on May 13th. Plus, the Council will discuss $3,136,398 in additional cuts for a total of $10,485,141 in budget cuts.

According to the staff report, “On May 13, 2026, City Council was provided with the latest budget projections and vacancy updates. As a result of that discussion, and further meetings with the Police Department, some reductions and additional vacancy savings have been built into the Fiscal year 2026-27 draft budget.

There were several follow-up requests from that meeting as well, addressed below are those we are able to provide information for in time for this meeting.

1. Are facility roof replacements included in the FY27 draft budget? No. Estimated unfunded cost by facility are:

a. Antioch Community Center – $540,000

b. Police Department – $1,350,000

c. Maintenance Service Center – $490,000 (would be FY28)

d. City Hall – $345,000 (would be FY28)

2. When does the parks maintenance contract expire? 6130126

3. Can the APOC budget of $75,000 be reduced? There is no training requirement or budget required for APOC in the settlement agreement. Upon review of training the committee could potentially attend, this budget has been reduced to $50,000 in FY26 & FY27.

4. What is the breakdown of current and prior fiscal year “Business Expense” in the City Manager’s budget? See table below.

Source: City of Antioch

5. Why was “Business Expense” in non-departmental so much higher last year than current year? Bad debt write off for uncollectible receivables was $378,212 last year. As part of required accounting rules, the City has to write off to an allowance, a certain percentage of aged receivables. Current year budget is only $50,000.

6. What is the breakdown of the Youth Network Services contracts in FY27? Refer to Attachment B.

7. For the Public Safety & Community Resources (PSCR) Housing and Homelessness HomeKey+ FY26 budget, can CDBG be used for the building acquisition? This is the intent, however, the proposal process is being reviewed against HUD guidelines to make sure it meets requirements. At this point, the building acquisition would not happen by 6/30/26 and the $400,000 in the FY26 budget has been removed.

8. For the HomeKey+ project, when would the $1.2M annual commitment start? It would start after the building is purchased, operationalized and residents are being served. As the CDBG commitment is not confirmed, the $1.2M remains in the FY27 draft, which would represent potential building purchase ($750K) and start of annual subsidy ($450K) until the City has further information.

9. For the PCSR Housing and Homelessness Homeless Services budget, what is the $360,000 split for safe parking and resource fairs, and doesn’t CDBG cover safe parking? CDBG and PLHA do provide support for safe parking, however, the funding does not fully cover the annual program operating costs and thus additional support is necessary to sustain the program. Refer to Attachment B for contract detail.

In addition, the City staff report provides a list of additional cuts proposed during the May 13th meeting. They include not filling 12 sworn police officer vacancies previously added to the budget.

Proposed Additional Cuts Include Not Filling 12 Sworn Police Officer Vacancies Until FY 2028

According to the staff report for the item, “Of note, on April 21st, Council consensus was to increase Police Sworn staffing to 117 from 105 in FY27, an addition of 12 Police Officer positions. $631,464 was included in the FY27 draft budget as presented on May 13th, representing the cost of 12 Police Trainees attending the academy for the latter 6 months of the fiscal year. Based on current Police recruitment status and Police Trainees in the pipeline for the academy, the Police Chief has stated that there is no feasible way to get an additional 12 Police Trainees in any academy during FY27 and the soonest they would be able to have academy slots is early in FY28. Thus, the $631,464 has been removed from the FY27 budget. FY28 projections include the cost of the 12 additional trainees for 6 months, recognizing the savings between the cost of 12 full-time Officers during that 6-month period.”

Source: City of Antioch

Also Includes No Assistant City Manager, Human Resources Manager, Permanent City Manager Until FY 2028

According to the proposed additional cuts list, the Assistant City Manager position would remain vacant, as would the position of Human Resources Manager, since Ana Cortez was temporarily promoted from that role to Acting City Manager. Finally, the proposal would leave her in the new position until at least the end of June 2027.

The staff report reads, “In addition, the Acting City Manager evaluated the Human Resources Manager vacancy and proposes (as mentioned during the budget session on the 13th) to underfill the Manager position with a promotional Human Resources Analyst and then freeze the Human Resource Specialist spot vacated as a result of the promotion during FY27. FY28 projections include re-establishment of the Manager position.”

City Will Still Face Deficits This Year and Next

With the proposed cuts of $10.5 million, according to the Proposed General Fund Budget Summary for the 2026-27 Fiscal Year, the City will still face a $6,643,141 deficit and $15,793,099 for FY 2027-28. With $5 million annual transfers from the Budget Stabilization Fund, that leaves a $1.64 million deficit for 2026-27 and $10.8 million for FY27-28. Those amounts can be reduced by another $500,000 each year if Litigation Reserve funds are applied. The proposed budgets assume projected Community and Economic Development fee revenue increases of $1.796M in both FY27 and FY28.

The staff report concludes, “Department meetings will continue over the next couple of weeks to further drill down into the budget for any additional reductions that can be made, and a final presentation of the draft budget will be made on June 9th to provide Council one last review of the draft budget for final direction before the budget is presented for adoption on June 23, 2026.”

See the Budget Study Session staff report.

See the complete meeting agenda packet.

Meeting Details

The beginning of the Closed Session as well as the Budget Study Session and regular meetings will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall at 200 H Street in historic, downtown Rivertown and are broadcast live on Comcast Channel 24, AT&T U-verse Channel 99, and livestreamed online on the City’s website.



Gen Fund Budget Summary 25-26 26-27 27-28





City Manager’s Budget 2025 & 26





Antioch GF Budget Adjustments FY27

