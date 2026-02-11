Antioch Council votes 5-0 to hire new City Attorney

Lori Asuncion was voted to be the new Antioch City Attorney on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. Photo: LinkedIn

Will be paid $288,000 salary per year, $513,028 in total compensation

By Allen D. Payton

After granting her request to postpone the matter during their last meeting, at which only three members were present, the Antioch City Council voted 5-0 to hire former Stockton City Attorney Lori Asuncion as Antioch’s new City Attorney. The matter was placed on the agenda for the Jan. 27th meeting, but both Mayor Ron Bernal and District 4 Councilwoman Monica Wilson. Asuncion made a last-minute request to postpone the vote.

This time, both Bernal and Wilson, who arrived at 7:55 p.m., were there for the vote. But Asuncion was not in attendance.

Interim City Attorney Derek Cole introduced the item saying Asuncion is “an exceptional, very talented attorney with city attorney experience…who I’ve known for several years. She has a fantastic reputation.”

He also spoke about SB707 requiring the council to report out of Closed Session, “the compensation package of your key executive and key department heads. It has to be…put on the record in a public meeting.”

Cole then shared Asuncion will receive an annual salary of $288,000 or $24,000 per month, and benefits of $225,028 for total compensation of $513,028 per year.

It’s a 26.7% increase over the compensation she received in Stockton. According to Transparent California, in 2024, Asuncion earned Regular pay of $290,601, Other pay of $15,300 for Total pay of $305,901. In addition, she received $98,700 in benefits for a total compensation package of $404,601 per year.

No one from the council had any questions for Cole or made any comments, nor were there any public comments before the motion to hire Asuncion was made by Mayor Pro Tem and District 3 Councilman Don Freitas and seconded by Wilson. It passed unanimously.

It’s been 13 months since Thomas Lloyd Smith resigned the position on Jan. 17, 2025. Since then, Cole, of law firm Cole Huber, has served as Antioch’s Interim City Attorney on a contract basis. Asuncion was chosen following a statewide search, several closed session meetings with both the consultant, Recruiter Joe Gorton, from the Bob Hall & Associates recruiting firm, and candidates during the recruitment process.

According to a press release sent out by City PIO Jaden Baird immediately following the vote, “Ms. Asuncion brings more than 18 years of dedicated public service to Antioch, most recently serving as City Attorney for the City of Stockton, where she served as a trusted legal advisor on some of the City’s most complex and high-profile matters.

Ms. Asuncion began her tenure with the City of Stockton in 2007 as a Deputy City Attorney, was promoted to Assistant City Attorney in 2018, and appointed City Attorney in 2022. During her service, she played a critical role in shaping key city policies and ordinances, advancing strategic goals and priorities, leading sensitive investigations, and managing complex litigation. She brings deep expertise in land use law, Brown Act compliance, and litigation management.

Following an extensive and competitive recruitment process, the City Council selected Ms. Asuncion based on her depth of experience, leadership background, and demonstrated expertise in municipal law.

Mayor Bernal welcomed the appointment, stating, “With eighteen years of municipal law experience in the City of Stockton, City Attorney Asuncion brings proven leadership and the ability to navigate complex challenges. I am confident she will be a valuable asset as we continue moving Antioch forward.”

Cole expressed strong support for the appointment, stating, “I am excited that Lori Asuncion will be the next Antioch City Attorney. I’ve had the pleasure of working with Lori through our mutual involvement with the League of California Cities. Lori is widely respected in the City Attorney Community. She has nearly two decades of legal experience in a large city attorney office. She is well prepared to work with the City Council, City Administration, and Executive Team to move Antioch forward.”

Reflecting on her selection, Ms. Asuncion stated, “I am honored that the Mayor and Council chose me to serve the City of Antioch and contribute to the success, stability, and resilience of the community.”

Her leadership reflects a strong commitment to public service, transparency, staff support, and community improvement.

Ms. Asuncion has also been actively involved in professional legal organizations. She has served on the California League of Cities City Attorneys’ Department Nominating and Legal Advocacy Committee and has contributed as an editor to the League’s Municipal Law Handbook.

Born and raised in Stockton, Ms. Asuncion earned her Juris Doctor from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law in 2005 and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from California State University, Stanislaus, awarded in 2002.

When asked, Baird responded, Antioch’s Human Resources Department has not yet shared Asuncion’s start date.



City of Antioch logo & Lori Asuncion

