Antioch Water Park hiring for summer season

By Antioch Recreation Department

WE’RE HIRING!

The Antioch Water Park is hiring for the summer season!

Apply to become a lifeguard, swim instructor, facility maintenance team member, building attendant or cashier and help create fun, engaging experiences for our community!

We’re looking for positive, hardworking individuals who enjoy being part of a team and contributing to a fun, and safe water park experience.

Apply today: Scan the QR code and visit antiochca.gov/recreation or stop by the front desk at the Antioch Community Center for a physical application.

The Antioch Water Park is located in Prewett Family Park at 4701 Lone Tree Way.


Antioch Water Park is Hiring


