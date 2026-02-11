Antioch Water Park hiring for summer season
By Antioch Recreation Department
WE’RE HIRING!
The Antioch Water Park is hiring for the summer season!
Apply to become a lifeguard, swim instructor, facility maintenance team member, building attendant or cashier and help create fun, engaging experiences for our community!
We’re looking for positive, hardworking individuals who enjoy being part of a team and contributing to a fun, and safe water park experience.
Apply today: Scan the QR code and visit antiochca.gov/recreation or stop by the front desk at the Antioch Community Center for a physical application.
The Antioch Water Park is located in Prewett Family Park at 4701 Lone Tree Way.
