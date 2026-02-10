By Nicole Holmes

Introducing the Bloom Project – for entrepreneurs who don’t want to build alone.

You go into business for yourself…

but you’re not meant to do it by yourself.

That’s why Bloom was created.

Bloom is a community-centered project for entrepreneurs, creatives, and visionaries who have passion and purpose—but may not always have the bandwidth, support, or systems to fully thrive on their own.

Our goal by June is simple and intentional:

Connection

Build skills and confidence

End with visibility and opportunity

We’re kicking things off with a Bloom Network Mixer on the 11th—a space to meet other entrepreneurs, share what you’re building, and feel less alone in the process.

From there, Bloom will continue with:

• Skill-set based workshops

• Learning together (not competing)

• Real community and collaboration

• And we’ll close the project with a market, giving entrepreneurs a chance to showcase what they’ve been working on

I see so many people who are great at what they do—but don’t always have the support, structure, or encouragement to fully step into entrepreneurship. Bloom exists to help bridge that gap.

If you’re:

Building something

Thinking about starting

Or craving community, accountability, and support

We would love to have you.

Let’s bloom together.

The mixer will be held at The Lemon Tree, 514 W. 2nd Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown.



Bloom Antioch flier

